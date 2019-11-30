Even at 88 years old, John Le Carre remains a master storyteller of master and not-so-master spies.
Le Carre's novels have never leapt into the world of ticking nuclear detonators or plans to steal a nation's gold supply or a weapon that can blast nations from space. No, Le Carre's novels deal with more real-world and inner soul work of spycraft not the explosive action of James Bond or any number of other thriller characters.
"Agent Running in the Field," Le Carre's latest, proves he can still capture the hearts and souls of intelligence agents in a well-crafted tale of subtle exploration and well-written eloquence.
Here, Nat is a long-serving officer in his late 40s looking at retirement from the service. An avid badminton player, he contemplates possibly one last assignment as a young player challenges him to a match.
He accepts the young man's badminton challenge and the new assignment. Nat develops a friendship with the young man who is vocal about his dislike of current politics in Britain and America. Meanwhile, Nat continues his life in the service and with his long-suffering family – long-suffering because of his work with the service.
Readers won't be surprised by some of the turns in the novel. They are easy to find in the early pages. But there's still plenty of subtext and uncertain turns till the end.
Some readers may not like the implications of Le Carre's novel. For example, Donald Trump fans who swear off anything critical of the president lose another cultural touchstone – the works of the man who penned "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold," "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy," "The Little Drummer Girl," "The Russia House," "The Night Manager," "The Constant Gardener," etc. Le Carre reveals a contempt for President Trump and Brexit and their supporters through the opinions of the young man and other characters here. Nothing subtle about it.
But everything else in the world of Le Carre remains subtle and quiet while always revealing and smart.
Eighty-eight is just a number.
