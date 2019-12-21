"Primary Colors," a novel, was published anonymously in 1996. Though fiction, the presidential candidate in the book was blatantly and apparently based on Bill Clinton. And though tagged as a "Novel of Politics," readers wondered how much of it was based on truth, especially given the author was listed as Anonymous.
For weeks, Washington, D.C., and national observers played a guessing game of Anonymous' identity: who was it? how did Anonymous seem to know so much? how close to the truth did Anonymous' "novel" cut?
Later, the public learned Anonymous was Joe Klein, a political journalist and columnist who covered the Clinton presidential campaign.
Now, a new guessing game for a different Anonymous. The one who defined his or her position a little more clearly as "A Senior Trump Administration Official." The one who wrote "A Warning."
According to the author and Twelve publishers, this Anonymous is the same official who wrote a scathing letter about the president and his administration published in 2018 by The New York Times. The letter claimed there are people within the administration working to curb the president's worst impulses on a daily basis.
In the book, Anonymous warns there are fewer officials to keep Trump from doing things to harm the presidency and the nation. Anonymous writes that's why the president finds himself in more political hot water in 2019.
"A Warning" also dissects the president's character, his penchant for totalitarian strongmen, his push to erode constitutional and national institutions, his ability to create apologists and sycophants out of former critics, etc.
"A Warning" is scathing though it does not provide many new details. When it does provide new insight, some readers may again question who is Anonymous and is this insight or speculation.
Sadly, the speculation of identity hurts the credibility of "A Warning" more than all of Trump's followers berating the book. Still, it is the latest in a cottage industry of books to raise claims that should alarm most Americans but likely won't shake the faith of Trump followers.
