BOOKS: A Storm in the Carolinas: W. Scott Jones

W. Scott Jones is a South Carolina author with South Georgia roots in Alapaha where he was born.
His Southern roots inform the story, atmosphere and characters of his debut novel, "A Storm in the Carolinas."
The book is set in the South during the dual era of integration of schools and the Vietnam War.
Storm Sanderson is a new Baptist minister. Though his path is righteous, Storm is not a self-righteous man. His judgment is inspired by the words of his smoking, drinking father who works in the textile industry, as much as the Bible.
Storm and his wife need all of the advice and faith they can find as they navigate the social and political unrest of the age.
The young pastor is working a church where the white congregation hasn't moved more than a tick past the Civil War. His faith and experiences are put to the test as the community faces school integration.
Jones tells the story mainly but not directly through the eyes of a 13-year-old boy growing up in the South Carolina town.
Jones develops strong characters and situations that will be familiar to many people living in the South then and now.
"A Storm in the Carolinas" is an intriguing novel.
