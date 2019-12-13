VALDOSTA – Third graders from city and county schools were invited to “read around the Christmas tree” by the Valdosta Junior Service League.
Every year, the provisional class of the league comes up with a project and the current class decided to focus on the promotion of literacy.
“We have a lot of teachers in our group,” said April Bruhl, a league member. “We also have a passion for kids and felt it was a good opportunity to do something.”
Held at the Converse-Dalton-Ferrell House, which serves as the VJSL home, the project allowed students to come in, have snacks, visit with Santa, grab some books and chat with a representative from Willis L. Miller Library to get a library card. Each visitor also received a copy of local author Jeanna Ganas' latest children's book.
As a lasting legacy from this provisional class, a little library will be painted to match the exterior of the Converse-Dalton-Ferrell House and placed out front to promote literacy in the community for years to come. The ribbon cutting for this addition is planned for January.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
