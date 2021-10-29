Book Review Club observes 75th anniversary

VALDOSTA – The Book Review Club of Valdosta is observing its 75th anniversary this year.
President Sherry Fisher Buerge welcomed a full room of members and guests at its first meeting recently, members said in a statement.
Jane Burgsteiner and Sally Sue Christopher were recognized as new members. The luncheon tables at the Valdosta Country Club featured a whitewashed ceramic pumpkin surrounded by native greenery compliments of the hostess committee, chaired by Vicki Ray.
Carol Woodall, review chair, introduced John B. Edwards, author and brother of BRC member Lynn Fletcher; he gave a background and synopsis of his new book, "Sunlight Over the Marshes," a "fast-paced and immersive crime story offering adventure, romance and suspense from Coastal Georgia," members said.
Although not his first book, it is Edwards’ first novel. Since its release in July, it has received rave reviews, members said.
"Weaving in his own personal background of growing up in this area of Georgia and working for the GBI, he has crafted a story that readers say captures your attention from the first page," members said. "His review, book and connection to a club member were the perfect way to begin the BRC’s 75th year."
Attending the meeting were all of Edwards’ siblings and other family members and friends including Joe and Jan Edwards from Cumming and Jack and Fran Edwards of Valdosta.
