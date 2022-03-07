Submitted PhotoFreeman S. Rivers. Sr., right, presents Tim Coombs, left, a Hahira Historical Society representatives, with the book 'From Whence We Came' by Tomas Franklin Moore during the Hahira Historical Society's February meeting.
Book presented to Historical Society
Submitted Photo
