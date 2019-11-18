VALDOSTA – A South Georgia publisher hosts a book festival and documentary premiere this weekend.
South Georgia Book Festival & Documentary Viewing is presented by Snake Nation Press and the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
It is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Turner Center, 527 N. Patterson St. Readings and signings will be held 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A reception will be held 4-5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, organizers said.
The festival includes a viewing of the documentary, “Aigen: One Man’s War,” 5:30 p.m., about George Aigen, a Valdosta World War II veteran who died earlier this year. The documentary is narrated by Louis Schmier, a retired Valdosta State University history professor, and produced by John Brown. For more details, visit: https://jbrownproductions.com/2019/02/27/george-aigen-sharing-his-story/
Nationally renowned authors will be reading and signing books. Participants will be able to meet and talk with them.
"Writers are interesting people and they might just give you the courage to write your own story or take a class," said Roberta George, Snake Nation founding publisher.
There will also be a children's book reading and rock painting in the arts center ArtPark.
Authors include: – Dr. Jacob Appel, M.D.: New York doctor and author of more than 17 books, the latest is “Who Says You’re Dead: Medical & Ethical Dilemmas for the Curious & Concerned.” Appel will be discussing medical problems and solutions and what leads him to write so much and so well.– Joyce Aigen: She and the late George Aigen have collected the memories of their life together in "Through the Years." "In story form, it gives the reader insight into their lives. Growing up in New York City, raising a family with a lifelong work ethic and a culmination of George's military honors is a must read," organizers said.
– James Calemine, writer and photographer, with 30 years of experience chronicling some of America’s greatest artists as well as writing fiction. His work has appeared in many periodicals, and his books include a novel, “The Local Stranger,” and two non-fiction works, “Insured Beyond the Grave, Volumes I and II.”
– Janice Daugharty, beloved Echols County writer and Pulitzer Prize nominee of more than 12 published books, the latest, "Nannie's Moon," created with her granddaughter. Daugharty will read the book in the ArtPark, organizers said. Daugharty is also author of "Gator Jack," a young adult novel. "Her Southern stories are told in the most wonderful and heartfelt way," organizers said.
– Jeanna Ganas will read from her children's book, "Boo," in the ArtPark. – Roberta George, educator and yoga instructor, recently named Georgia Writer of 2019 by Kennesaw University, for her novel, "The Day’s Heat," published by Impress Books out of Exeter University in England. In addition to being the founding publisher of Snake Nation, George is a former executive director of the arts center, writes guest columns for The Valdosta Daily Times and heads up a writers group at the Turner Center.
– John Charles Griffin, poet, photographer and musician. His first book, “After The Meltdown,” was nominated for a 2016 Georgia Author of The Year Award for Poetry. His second book, “Dirt Road Visionary,” is now available. Griffin is a Macon resident and serves on the board of trustees with the Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House. Griffin spent his early years working and playing on a family farm near Hahira.
– Susan Grooms, gardener extraordinaire. Her book, “Gardening with Susan Grooms,” provides an in-depth guide for gardening in the Coastal Plains of South Georgia and North Florida. She is a weekly writer of a gardening column for The Valdosta Daily Times and a "fierce supporter of The Crescent Garden Center in Valdosta," organizers said.– Bill Herring, educator and activist, after 15 years of research and editing, is the author of the “Rise, Fall and Rebirth of the Georgia State Penitentiary 1816-1946.” "This priceless account of the prison system and pictures show a side of the South that is damning and redeeming all at the same time," organizers said.
–Brenda Smith, retired educator. She served as assistant superintendent of Valdosta City Schools. Since 2004 her attention has turned to writing contemporary fiction: “Insane Circumstances,” “Unforeseen Circumstances,” “Extreme Circumstances” and “Forbidden Love in Timbuktu.” Her latest book is “Kieta’s Journey to the City.”
– Bill Stone, Hahira resident and first-time author of “The Big-eyed Bullfrog & the Dirty, Dirty Deeds,” a children’s book that presents the Garden of Eden in an understandable way. He will be reading from his book at the ArtPark and at the Turner Center. He’s currently working on a Huck Finn-type novel along with the Writers’ Group at the Turner Center.
South Georgia Rocks for Rock Painting is scheduled for the ArtPark.
Musical Guests include: – Mark Neill is the Grammy-winning co-producer and engineer of the Black Keys' "Brothers" album. Neill has also produced records by the Old 97s, Los Straitjackets and many other artists. He will be performing with writer James Calemine.– Alexis Vear is a soulful singer/songwriter/fine artist who is inspired by the images she sees in her mind and in the realities of everyday life. Vear released her first album, “Never Give Up,” in 2004 which received national airplay on NPR as well as international airplay. She released her second album, “Let It Go,” in 2008.
