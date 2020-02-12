VALDOSTA — Valentine’s Day came early for fathers and daughters who enjoyed their date night at the 24th Annual Father Daughter Dance at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center over the weekend.
The two-day event transformed the conference center into a evening gala for fathers and their daughters, with 3,700 guests in attendance Friday and Saturday.
Organizers said in past interviews the event is held to provide a space for fathers to set good examples for the youth on how ladies should be treated by a man when on a date.
Reggie Mathis has set this
example for not only his daughters but also several others in the community; and he’s been doing so for years.
After relocating to Louisiana, he traveled miles last week specifically to keep that tradition and escort nine young ladies to the dance; two of which were his daughters and others were nieces or friends of his daughters.
A ‘50s theme molded the evening’s attire for the group as the ladies donned white shirts with yellow and black poodle skirts.
The father of three started attending the dance when his daughter, Reginae Mathis, was a third grade student.
At his daughter’s request, Reggie agreed to be her date to the dance that year and proceeded to plan all of the details. He waited while she got her hair and nails done. He went on a shopping trip with her so she could select her dress. He color coordinated his suit to her gown.
The pair still remembers what color they wore and where they dined: yellow and Shoney’s.
The self-proclaimed “daddy’s girl” said attending the event made her younger self feel special and happy.
“Daddy does no wrong in my eyes,” Reginae said.
The duo has an unbreakable bond. Reggie hopes to exemplify how he wants men to treat his daughter, he said.
Reginae said she continues to carry on the lessons he’s taught her.
With the permission of parents, other young girls have joined the two over the years, Reggie said.
Though the most he said he has taken is 15 young ladies, only 11 went with him this year with ages ranging from 3 to 23.
“I’ve been going to the dance since I was in the third grade, so I have more length of time of going there than some of the other girls. So the dance, to me, is not just a dance,” Reginae said.
“It’s something that I look forward to every year. After the dance, I’m already planning for the next year. … Everybody doesn’t have their father, so I feel like I’m one of the lucky ones in my life and my daddy being able to take me to the dance and show me how I’m supposed to be treated.”
She said it means a lot to her for her father to escort her to the Father Daughter Dance and that it’s a great experience.
It was emotional for Reggie to witness his daughter call him her best friend and speak about him in the way she has spoken.
“I feel as though hearing her say these words at this point in time, I’ve done a great job and I actually accomplished what I set out to do,” he said, “so those aspects and these things will always live on long after I’m gone.”
The 25th Annual Father Daughter Dance returns Feb. 5-6, 2021. Visit fatherdaughterdance.org for more information.
