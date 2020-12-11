VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools will save about $1.3 million between 2022 and 2033 as it replaces paying back a loan with paying back a bond.
In a called meeting this past week, the Lowndes County Public Facilities Authority unanimously passed a bond resolution to provide the issuance of refunding revenue bonds (Lowndes County School District Project) series 2020.
Bill Camp, one of a two-man active bond counsel from Gray, Pannell and Woodward LLP, said the resolution will go into effect Dec. 31.
“When the bond issue closes, money will be wired to pay off the existing loan,” he said. “Then, they’ve replaced the lease with a bond issue and a new payment stream.”
The existing loan is one that came in 2018. Lowndes County Board of Education borrowed about “a quarter of $11 million” (around $2.75 million) from Ameris Bank for upgrades.
A lot of the money went toward energy efficiency upgrades for heating/ventilation/air-conditioning, roofing, new ceilings and doorways, John Pannell, bond counsel, said.
In 2019, while Camp and Pannell worked on a bond issue with the school district for the education special purpose local option sales tax, they weighed refinancing the 2018 loan.
“It’s very similar to refinancing a mortgage – they are able to pay off an existing loan and they have a new loan at a lower interest rate,” Camp said.
The annual principal and interest payments go down. Because of this and the dollars previously going toward Ameris now go toward a new set of investors.
With the bond being a “publicly offered, rated bond issue sold in $5,000 denominations,” it has investors ranging from small retail purchasers to large institutional purchasers.
The principal payback amount will be about $7,415,000 with $1,794,396.11 as added interest, making the total payback amount $9,209,396.11.
The change rings in at $1.3 million in savings – specifically $1,304,771.52 – since the payback amount is no longer at $10,514,167.63.
With the delivery date for the bond’s issuance set, the first interest payment date is set for Aug. 1, 2021 and the first principal payment date is set for Feb. 1, 2022 for $150,396.11 and $568,300 respectively.
The final principal and interest payment date is set for Feb. 1, 2033.
