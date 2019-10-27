VALDOSTA – For those who have ever wished Bojangles was on wheels, dreams really can come true.
Bojangles and its famous biscuits, chicken and tea can be found rolling around locally thanks to the company’s new food truck that has been on the road for just less than a year.
“A lot of people don’t know we have it,” Food Truck Manager Jarrod Watson said. “People will ask me where we are at and my first response is ‘Where do we need to go?’”
Watson said the truck has made its way to various festivals, football games and Moody Air Force Base. He hopes it will expand even further to more food truck festivals and other events.
The truck can be used for private events, such as those seeking a Southern-fried wedding, as Watson can set up a rolling tab that can be paid in one lump sum at the end of the night.
Although the smaller space of the truck limits the menu possibilities from what the Bojangles restaurant can provide, the kitchen is fully stocked with fresh ingredients and equipment so each food item is made to order.
“Everything is contained in one vessel,” Watson said. “It’s great.”
One particular item that Watson is proud of is the Pork Chop Griller Biscuit which is a grilled porkchop on one of Bojangles beloved biscuits.
The Bojangles truck in Valdosta is one of just a few the company runs and, as Watson said, it’s perfect for the current mobile culture.
When Watson isn’t on the truck, he’s inside the restaurant and does marketing, but he said once the truck is on the road more, he’ll be right there with it.
To find out where the Bojangles truck will be, follow its Facebook page at Valdosta GA Bojangles’ Food Truck.
For booking, call or text (229) 234-7530.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
