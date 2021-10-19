Body found in Lowndes river

VALDOSTA — Kayakers found a dead body in a Lowndes County river Sunday.
The body was found lodged against a tree trunk in the water near Langdale Park, said Capt. Stryde Jones with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
The man’s body was found around 6 p.m., Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash said.
A dive team from the sheriff’s office and a boat from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources were used to recover the corpse, Jones said. Lowndes County Fire Rescue also assisted.
Authorities identified the body but the name is not being released until the next of kin are notified.
Fiveash said the body is being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s medical lab for an autopsy.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
