Bodies of Art: Visible artistry conveys expression

VALDOSTA – The local art scene consists of theatre, painters, photographers and musicians – all of whom may be considered typical mediums to most people.
Art also comes in forms not traditionally thought of including costume designers, tattoo artists and hair stylists.
This report explores the artistic aspect of those chosen careers.
Center Stage
Chalise Ludlow was never an artist.
Two months before attending graduate school, Ludlow took a drawing course for the first time.
“I had zero artistic experience,” she said.
Now, the University of Alabama graduate is the costume designer and technician for Valdosta State University where she utilizes art in diverse forms.
When the curtains go up at VSU’s six shows this performance season, an audience will see the artistry of acting, singing, dancing – and yes – costume design.
Ludlow will have a busy year crafting theatre apparel on the lower floor of the VSU Fine Arts Building where she’ll use chalk pastel, sewing machines and other tools to create her designs.
Mannequins will afford her the ability to conduct draping, the practice of forming a body image utilizing measurements to create patterns.
The technique can be compared to sculpting, Ludlow said.
“I have to look at the body and understand how clothes are going to fit on that, and if I’m not able to see through an artist’s eye and really see the curves and the shapes, it’s hard to put clothes on that as a draper,” she said.
Prior to draping, costume designers must first draw a detailed character image.
Designers fill in color using watercolor paint, chalk pastel or markers.
Ludlow said she would like to learn digital drawing.
“It’s really interesting because not only do I have to draw but I have to really understand 3D art,” she said.
She finds inspiration in paintings but mostly through research, such as learning the attire of a woman in the 1930s may include browns and golds.
“Some things are more artistic and so you come up with a concept, or sometimes a director will give you a concept,” Ludlow said. “It comes from all different places.”
VSU offers courses for costume design. Visit valdosta.edu to learn more.
Walking Canvas
In his comfort zone, Ben Stubbs tattooed a mask from the horror film “Scream” on a young woman who was shockingly calm.
A crowd of multi-colored inks sat behind him near a wall.
His reference for the tattoo was an iPad, not a sheet of drawing paper.
The evolution of tattooing has reached the digital age.
Stubbs, who’s the co-owner of Brass Quill Gallery, said tools such as needles and inks have evolved, as well.
“Now we draw everything on iPads. We’re not using paper really,” he said.
A tattoo starts with a carbon copy design depicting the overall look which is placed on skin. The process moves forward with a lining needle and a shading needle.
“It’s got to be like one of the most expressive arts because it’s on you permanently,” Stubbs said. “There’s no hiding a lot of them.”
He compared the artistry to hair color noting hair color will eventually fade.
While some customers ask for grey in their body work, Stubbs prefers color as it’s bright and catches the eye.
He said tattooing compares to photography concerning perfect lighting.
“It all works hand in hand,” Stubbs said. “I see everything in tattoos.”
Visit xbenstubbsx on Instagram, brassquill.com or Brass Quill Gallery on Facebook for shop information.
Strands of Art
Vantashan Hampton simply desires to be creative.
In her two-chair salon on North Ashley Street named Hair Philosophy, the master cosmetologist styles sew-ins, hair cuts and natural hair.
Her repertoire includes coloring and braiding, though she chooses not to focus on the latter.
Hampton, who’s been styling hair since her middle school years, said coloring can be tricky but “is definitely a form of art.”
She said the technique requires some formal knowledge.
“You have to know your color wheel, what colors are going to cancel out each other,” the artist said.
In fact, coloring is no longer the correct term. Hampton said the accurate terminology is hair painting.
Stencils allow stylists to paint designs in their client’s hair.
“You’re treating the hair as a canvas,” she said.
Design techniques are developed through the years and can be based on the head shape and a person’s face.
Hampton said each stylist has a signature, an imprint that can only be created by the particular person.
“You’re able to put a piece of you in that style and it’s awesome that your clients want a piece of you for that style,” she said.
Hampton’s signature look is a hair cut. It’s the way she does her pin curls, the cleanliness and smoothness of the cut and the sharpness of the lineup.
It’s difficult for cosmetologists to copy the work of another.
“Artistry in its purest form can’t be duplicated by anyone, even yourself,” Hampton said.
Visit hairphilospophy.org, Vantastic Me on Instagram or Vantashan Missy Hampton on Facebook for more information.
