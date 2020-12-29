NASHVILLE — Chaparral and Robalo Boats hosted virtual sales and service training programs for its dealer network.
Service training was held Dec. 8-9 and had 300 attendees, company representatives said in a statement.
Robalo’s sales training was live Dec. 14-15 with 325 sales professionals in attendance. Chaparral’s sales training took place Dec. 16-17 with 330 sales professionals.
The programs included presentations from the executive and sales teams along with exhibitions from key vendors, representatives said. The program "enhances the sales and service training experience and guides the sales success of the companies’ outstanding dealer network and sales professionals around the world," according to the statement.
“We are so proud of the hard work and success that our team has accomplished during this unique year,” said Buck Pegg, Chaparral founder. “Our leadership team was excited to virtually collaborate on ways to increase our growth and to provide more boaters the opportunity to experience the incredible experience that Chaparral and Robalo provide.”
Topics discussed during the training events included:
– Marketing, engineering and sales initiatives.
– New product and key upgrade introductions.
– Competitive product analysis.
– Strategies for sales success with low inventory and high retail sales.
– Providing world-class service.
For more information about Chaparral and Robalo boats, visit www.ChaparralBoats.com or www.Robalo.com.
