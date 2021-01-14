Boat builder bringing 90 jobs to Valdosta

VALDOSTA — An Orlando, Fla.-based boat manufacturer plans to open a manufacturing facility here, bringing 90 jobs to the area, officials said Wednesday.
Correct Craft, which builds tournament inboard, freshwater fishing, utility and recreational boats, will invest more than $1.7 million in opening a manufacturing facility in Lowndes County, according to a statement from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.
Correct Craft’s Valdosta plant will produce wakeboarding and wake surfing boats under its Supreme Boats brand.
The plant will go into the old 165,000-square-foot Regal Marine facility at 601 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard, said Andrea Schruijer, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority.
In mid-2020, another manufacturer, Orion Boatworks, announced plans to set up shop in the old Regal Marine site but that contract fell apart because of financing problems, Schruijer said.
The development authority has been working with Correct Craft since December, she said. The Correct Craft plant is expected to open in the first quarter of 2021, Schruijer said.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, boat sales have risen as people unable to travel look for other ways to enjoy the outdoors, Schruijer said.
“We are very excited about the growth opportunity this new Supreme Boats factory in Georgia brings to both of our brands. It will give the Supreme brand a phenomenal opportunity for accelerated growth with its own production facility,” said Paul Singer, president of Centurion & Supreme Boats. “Thank you to the State of Georgia for their support in this expansion project. We are very excited about the growth opportunities it presents to our valued dealer partners.”
“We are excited to welcome Correct Craft to our community,” Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson said. “I appreciate the efforts and collaboration by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority and the State of Georgia’s Department of Economic Development to bring this new industry into our community while using an existing facility in the Azalea City Industrial Park. We are confident that our community’s infrastructure and dedicated workforce will contribute to the success and future longevity of Correct Craft.”
“It’s a pleasure to welcome Correct Craft and Supreme Boats to the family of outstanding manufacturers that call Georgia home. Boating and water sports play a vital role in our tourism industry in Georgia and, along with other important industry sectors, help create opportunity in our communities,” Kemp said in a statement. “As the No. 1 state for business, our strong workforce training and education programs continue to help us attract solid manufacturing jobs for hardworking Georgians. We are excited to see this project take root in Valdosta and the surrounding region, as we continue our mission to stimulate economic growth in rural Georgia.”
People interested in opportunities with Correct Craft are encouraged to visit careers.smartrecruiters.com/CorrectCraft/centurion-and-supreme for additional information.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
