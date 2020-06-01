VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Assessors will meet 9 a.m. Thursday, June 4, on the first floor of the Lowndes County governmental building, 302 N. Patterson St. Meetings are held 9 a.m. the first Thursday of each month unless otherwise posted, county officials said in a statement. 

