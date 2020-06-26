Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: June 26, 2020 @ 4:55 pm
VALDOSTA – The Lowndes County Board of Assessors will hold a special called meeting, 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, on the first floor of the Lowndes County Governmental Building, 302 N. Patterson St.
