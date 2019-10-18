VALDOSTA – The Blues Legacy Showcase will come to Ashley Street Station 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Duwayne Burnside, son of legendary bluesman R.L. Burnside, will perform along with Danny B. Harvey, Annie Marie Lewis and local band Dirty Bird and the Flu.
Duwayne Burnside is one of 14 children born to legendary Mississippi musician R.L. Burnside and was a frequent performer with the North Mississippi Allstars.
Harvey is a founding member of the rockabilly supergroup Headcat with fellow members Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead and Slim Jim Phantom from the Stray Cats. Harvey also played and recorded with such big names as Johnny Ramone and Nancy Sinatra.
Harvey later joined up with Annie Marie Lewis, niece of Jerry Lee Lewis, who will also be performing at this show.
Local favorite Dirty Bird and the Flu will take the stage with its funk sound. Dirty Bird and the Flu has been bringing its original sound and songs to Valdosta and its surrounding areas since 2015.
The show will begin 9 p.m. and ticket are $10. Call (229) 247-1686 for more information or purchase tickets online at www.freshtix.com/events/blueslegacy.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.