Blue honored during Nurses Week

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Westside Archives and the Westside neighborhood acknowledged Ella Mae Blue as Nurse of the Week for May.
Blue worked as a nurse at South Georgia Medical Center for more than 40 years, Westside Archives representatives said in a statement. She also helped the local midwife, Mary Wells, with the delivery of many babies in the Valdosta and Lowndes County area.
Blue was born June 7, 1921.
"We all honor and recognize her as the oldest living nurse on the Valdosta westside for May 2022," representatives said. "We thank all of the nurses and the St. John Church members for taking care of Mrs. Ella Mae Blue at her home. This is your day, too."
