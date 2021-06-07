Blue celebrates 100th birthday

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.