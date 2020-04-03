EDITOR'S NOTE: Many movies that recently played in theatres or were scheduled for theatres have been released on various streaming services.
“Bloodshot” (Science-Fiction/Action: 1 hour, 49 minutes)
Starring: Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan and Guy Pearce
Director: Dave Wilson
Rated: PG-13 (Violence and sexuality, suggestive material and strong language)
Movie Review: Based on books published by the American publisher Valiant Comics, “Bloodshot” is heavy science fiction and action combined. The science-fiction moments are not convincing, and the action and characters are as typical as the movie’s main star, Vin Diesel.
Ray Garrison (Diesel) is a special operations soldier. After he is killed in battle, scientists led by Dr. Emil Harting (Pearce), bring Garrison back to life through advanced microtechnology. Billions of nanites exist in Garrison’s body that give him super strength and reflexes, enhanced brain capabilities and the ability to heal instantly.
Garrison uses his new super-abilities to avenge his wife’s murder. Garrison soon realizes that reality, particularly his memories, may not be actual reality.
This movie has similar themes to other superhero movies. The character of Bloodshot appears like a mix of the X-Men’s Wolverine and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator.
“Bloodshot” marks the directorial debut for Dave Wilson for a full-length feature. He directs a movie of action film stereotypes. The story contains characters that are cookie-cutter personas. The good guys have simple motives that lack any emotive content, and the bad guys are over-exaggerated.
The movie is mainly consecutive violent scenes without a chance to get to know or care about these characters. Ultimately, the story is unconvincing, even for the superhero genre.
Grade: C (Do not shoot your shot on this.)
“The Hunt” (Action/Mystery/Thriller: 1 hour, 30 minutes)
Starring: Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank
Director: Craig Zobel
Rated: R (Strong violence and profanity)
Movie Review: “The Hunt” is a dark action movie that capitalizes on partisan catfights of the American two-party political system.
The movie has an entertaining premise. Its action scenes are energetic as they are gorily violent, yet this political satire never digs deep enough with its societal viewpoints regarding red and blue.
Crystal Creasey (Gilpin) and 11 strangers wake up in a country field. They awake with no memories of how they got where they are. Soon, unknown assailants begin shooting at them. Their captives call them "deplorables," and they are prey hunted for sport. For the dozen "deplorables," they must survive until they can escape.
In 1994, “Surviving the Game” starring Ice-T premiered. Like “The Hunt,” the movie involved humans hunting humans for sport. “The Hunt” is similar, except it adds a twist.
“The Hunt” is a political satire. It is liberal versus conservatives, an ongoing fight that destroys the United States daily. A political message is at the core of this movie. That memo is about how political views have caused one-third or the citizens to dislike another one-third of the citizens. This screenplay exploits that.
The movie shows both sides — at least the characters portrayed here — are inept by showing they are more alike than they suspect. This part of the movie provides plenty of humor. Too bad, the movie is not more believable. It has an engaging narrative; it just lacks authenticity.
Grade: C+ (The pursuit is engaging, but it is unpersuasive.)
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (Drama/Romance: 2 hours, 2 minutes)
Starring: Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami and Valeria Golino
Director: Céline Sciamma
Rated: R (Nudity and sexuality)
Movie Review: Director Céline Sciamma’s screenplay offers audiences a chance to see two people fall in love, be in a relationship and experience the aftereffects of their affection.
Because of this, Sciamma’s story is a slow one. It takes time to develop a relationship. The result is a nice drama with brilliant visuals with the vibrance of paintings.
Near the end of the 18th century in France, a countess (Golino), Brittany, aristocrat patron, commissions painter Marianne (Merlant) to render a wedding portrait of her daughter, Héloïse.
Marianne will have to work in secret.
Héloïse refuses to have a portrait painted because she does not want to marry the gentleman to whom she is betrothed. Acting as a friendly companion to keep Héloïse company, Marianne goes on walks with Héloïse every day to memorize the engaged woman’s features.
Along the way, Marianne and Héloïse’s affections toward each other grow into something more and Marianne finds she can no longer operate in incognito.
An inviting 18th century France is engaging. The set designs and clothing use light effectively to create painterly scenes. Those things make a fitting background for a painter and her subject who fall in love.
“Portrait de la jeune fille en feu” is a drawn-out love story. This screenplay takes time to allow its characters to fall in love. They give audiences a chance to engage in their romance. Again, the process is slow, allowing one to understand why these ladies have an attraction for each other.
Sciamma’s screenplay is deliberate. She is keen on directing and writing movies with strong women as the central figures of her works. She develops these women slowly, giving one a chance to know who and what drives her characters. A few of her works that illustrate this are “Naissance des pieuvres” (2007), “Tomboy” (2011), “Girlhood” (2014).
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” is good. It is sluggish during some scenes because characters use few words often. One must watch their actions instead. These moments allow one's mind to wander ... away from this dramatic romance.
However, Sciamma knows how to get one’s attention back again. She knows how to use her characters to regain one’s attention.
Grade: B
“Seberg” (Biography/Drama: 1 hour, 42 minutes)
Starring: Kristen Stewart, Anthony Mackie Yvan Attal, Jack O'Connell and Colm Meaney
Director: Benedict Andrews
Rated: R (Profanity, thematic elements, sexual content, nudity and violence)
Movie Review: Inspired by events from the life of French New Wave icon actress Jean Seberg, this biographical drama details a brief period of her life.
A beautiful Kristen Stewart plays Seberg intelligently, but the movie jumps from one incident to another, mainly Seberg’s encounters with J. Edgar Hoover’s FBI. The problem is the movie gives you little time to know Seberg.
American actress Jean Seaberg (Stewart) returns temporarily from living in France. Shortly after getting here, she begins a romantic involvement with civil rights activist Hakim Jamal (Mackie).
Seberg also begins her political participation with several pro-Afro-American groups such as the Black Panthers. Her new associations gain the attention of the FBI. Several agents begin spying on her and manipulating certain parts of her life.
Benedict Andrews (“Una,” 2016) directs this movie that captures only a short portion of Seberg’s life, but the screenplay moves through the actress’ life without giving audiences a chance to know its source.
Often, the screenplay by writers Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse spends too much time vilifying the FBI, which is portrayed as being filled with foul-mouthed, unethical agents. The script appears to garner sympathy for Seberg by showing how the FBI mistreated her and making the actress mentally unstable.
The major focus of the movie loses an attempt to showcase a talented Kristen Stewart playing an actress with an intriguing life.
So, the reason to see this movie is Stewart. She becomes more intrinsic as an actress as she ages. She nicely makes Seberg a desirable subject. Even more, Stewart holds one’s focus with ease. Too bad, the narrative portrayed is not as formidable.
Grade: C+ (Stewart is captivating but other facets do not equal her presence.)
“Greed” (Satire: 1 hour, 44 minutes)
Starring: Steve Coogan, Isla Fisher and Jamie Blackley
Director: Michael Winterbottom
Rated: R (Pervasive language and brief drug use)
Movie Review: This is a message movie. The message has potential but goes too far to blame the rich for everybody else’s problems.
Will Rogers’ adage applies here, especially considering seeing “Greed.” “The quickest way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it in your back pocket.”
Sir Richard McCreadie (Coogan) is a member of the top 1% of a population by wealth. He is a billionaire clothing mogul. On the eve of his birthday, a writer chronicles McCreadie’s life as a young man and a seasoned wealthy businessman through a series of interviews with his family, friends and business associates.
Coogan plays the older McCreadie, which most of the movie revolves around, and Jamie Blackley plays the young McCreadie. Both actors make their characters shine in scenes. They and the cast do their best to facilitate this satire.
Michael Winterbottom (“A Mighty Heart,” 2007; “In This World,” 2002) allows his story to become more comical than necessary. The photoplay does press the issues it should have with this hard-hitting topic about global classism.
“Greed” draws attention to societal issues between the wealthy and poor, but it is not constructive with its social criticism.
Grade: C- (With regards to this movie, be greedy with your money and keep it.)
“I Still Believe” (Drama/Music/Religious: 1 hour, 54 minutes)
Starring: K.J. Apa, Britt Robertson, Nathan Parsons and Gary Sinise
Directors: Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin
Rated: PG (thematic elements)
Movie Review: “I Still Believe” is based on actual events. It is an idyllic romance between Christian music star Jeremy Camp and his wife, Melissa Henning.
The screenplay is good on its religious message, and the music is moving also. However, it fails to make the Camp-Henning relationship a solid romantic one that draws audiences’ attention and tragedy trumps all else.
Christian music star Jeremy Camp (Apa) meets the love of his life, Melissa Henning (Robertson). Their romance starts slowly yet blossoms into a loving relationship. All is well until tragedy strikes. Henning is diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer, and the couple’s faith and love must be stronger than ever.
A romance starts this movie, although the movie does little to allow one to get to know the couple romantically before tragedy befalls the handsome couple. Instead, the movie becomes a Christian-based film filled with nice spiritual music.
The music is good. The message about faith and belief in Father Jehovah are sound. The movie is touching, even though it gives one little time to enjoy Camp and Henning as a couple. Instead, scenes jump from one sentimental moment to the next – religious movies appear unable to deliver a script without some grave misfortune.
Grade: B- (Believe.)
Adann-Kennn Alexxandar lives and works in Valdosta.
