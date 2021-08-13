VALDOSTA – Two upcoming blood drives will benefit the American Red Cross of South Central Georgia.
The Azalea City Church of God sponsors a drive 1:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, 247 N. St. Augustine Road.
Guardian Bank sponsors a drive 1-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at 2517 Bemiss Road. The event includes a Tools for School drive, when donors will be given a goody bag with school supplies, according to organizers.
Appointments for the Azalea City Church of God's drive can be made by visiting redcrossblood.org and entering accog, organizers stated. Enter Guardian for Guardian Bank's drive.
More information: the Blood Donor app, 1 (800) RED-CROSS.
