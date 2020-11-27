HAHIRA – Multiple blood drives within the Hahira, Valdosta and Lenox communities will benefit the American Red Cross of South Central Georgia.
A blood drive will be in Hahira 2-6 p.m., Nov. 30, at 220 W. Main St.
"The impacts of these voluntary donations are profound, and Hahira is grateful to be a part of this initiative," Hahira Mayor Bruce Cain said.
The 10th Annual James Eunice Legacy Blood Drive will be noon-6 p.m., Dec. 16, at CrossPointe Church Fellowship Center, 4100 North Valdosta Road, Valdosta.
"Blood is needed for many different kinds of patients. One pint can save up to three lives," organizers stated.
Other blood drives are:
• 1-6 p.m., Dec. 3, Lenox Baptist Church, 217 W. Central Ave., Lenox.
• 4:30-8:30 p.m., Dec. 9, Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2500 Jerry Jones Drive, Valdosta.
