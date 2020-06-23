VALDOSTA — A grease buildup caused a manhole blockage Tuesday, according to a statement from the city.
At about 7:50 a.m., city crews responded to a report from a utility worker in the area of North Ashley Street and Barfield Road, city officials said in a statement.
The crews found a blockage in the manhole caused by excessive fats, oils and grease from a restaurant in the Five Points area discharging into a sewer main. A vacuum truck unblocked the manhole and prevented discharge from entering any ditch, creek, stream or river, the statement said.
The incident marked the second time in the last six months when a manhole blockage was caused by the improper maintenance of the internal private sewer system, city officials said.
City crews cleaned and disinfected the area. The area is on a routine cleaning schedule and crews will look at the surrounding area sewer mains to ensure no additional blockages exists, the city said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
