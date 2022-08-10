VALDOSTA – School is normally the furthest thing from anyone’s mind on a Saturday but students could be found last weekend sporting new backpacks, pencils and notebooks, courtesy of the City of Valdosta’s Back to School Block Party giveaway.
The event marked its return to Drexel Park, as the last two giveaways were done drive-through style due to safety precautions taken in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anetra Riley, neighborhood development and community protections manager, said the city was happy to return to the park as families could walk around the park, get food and interact with various community resources “like a block party.”
“We just wanted to help families with book bags and general back-to-school supplies. We wanted to help those who don’t have access to those resources and give back to citizens in need in today’s economy. For the city, the mayor and neighborhood development, we love being able to be that bridge and support our community,” she said.
Many parents said they were grateful for the free supplies and information on the school year, such as Curtis Anderson.
“When I was growing up, it wasn’t like what it is today. Our parents had to do it all. They had to buy everything. They didn’t have giveaways like they do now and I appreciate so many of these organizations helping these kids and letting my children experience what I didn’t,” he said.
Mayor Scott James Matheson, Mayor Pro-Tem Vivian Miller-Cody and City Manager Mark Barber were in attendance to lend their support and participate in the festivities.
“Everyone’s full of smiles. To see the kids' faces all lit up and excited to go back to school on Monday (Aug. 8) is super, super, super. We got great donations. I want to salute the sponsors that helped us to do this. It was tremendous. Anetra Riley and Cassandra Johnson did an outstanding job representing the city,” Miller-Cody said.
Barber said he believed the event set the tone for the fall semester.
“Thank you Valdosta, for your support of our Fifth Annual Back to School Community Block Party. Thank you to Anetra Riley and her department for this wonderful event where not only students received free school supplies, families enjoyed live music, food and fun for the entire family. I hope this event is the catalyst for an amazing school year,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.