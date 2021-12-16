VALDOSTA – Fans lined up from the Valdosta State University Center to downtown with signs, pom poms, wearing red and black to send the Blazers to Texas.
The City of Valdosta, the Lowndes County Commission and VSU worked together to coordinate the team’s grand send off to the national championship football game Saturday, Dec. 18, against Ferris State in McKinney, Texas.
“This is such an exciting time for our community. The city and the county truly work together to support our Blazers in any way that we can,” said Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County Board of Commissioners public information officer, and Ashlyn Johnson, Valdosta City public information officer, in a joint statement.
“I am excited to support the team in Texas,” said Mikki Hudson Wills, owner of Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering, a downtown establishment. “I’ve been very involved this season and I hope we come back with the win. Go Blazers!”
Jessie’s is a community “Blazer Business” that feeds the team breakfast for each home game and catered the pre-championship dinner.
Wills will be traveling to Texas to continue supporting the Blazers.
“VSU is thankful for the community support from both the county and the city for our students and athletes in all endeavors,” said Quinn Vallotton, VSU development officer.
A win Saturday would be the fifth national championship title in VSU football history. It is the sixth time that VSU has played in the national championship game.
VSU has scheduled to show the televised game starting 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Valdosta State PE Complex 1230 Sustella Ave. The game will air on ESPNU.
