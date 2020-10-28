VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Blazin’ Brigade will present Blazerfest, 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Admission is free of charge and open to the public, university officials said in a statement.
Blazerfest will feature performances by the Blazin’ Brigade, as well as VSU’s Trumpet Studio, Horn Studio, Tuba/Euphonium Studio, Trombone Studio and Steel Band.
"The student-musicians will entertain guests of all ages with a variety of Disney favorites, including 'This is Halloween' and 'Oogie Boogie’s Song' from 'The Nightmare Before Christmas,' as well as a number of radio favorites, including Michael Jackson’s 'Thriller' and Stevie Wonder’s 'Superstition,'" university officials said.
The set list will also feature stand tunes — "Fight Song," "Blazer Bound," "Land of 1,000 Dances," etc. — from Blazer Nation football games.
Blazerfest will feature a costume contest, trick-or-treating, door prizes and food trucks from Big Nick’s and Kona Ice.
While admission is free of charge, the Blazin’ Brigade will accept donations to "support its time-honored tradition of performance excellence during Blazer football games, community events and competitions," university officials said.
For the health and safety of everyone attending Blazerfest, social distancing will be enforced and masks covering the nose and mouth will be required.
