VALDOSTA – Another Valdosta State Blazer has announced his intentions for the next level.
In a post on his Instagram account Monday afternoon, senior wide receiver Victor Talley announced he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.
"As my college career comes to an end, I want to thank Tiffin University, Slippery Rock University and Valdosta State University for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents and follow my dreams," Talley wrote. "With that being said, I want to give thanks to the man above and my family and friends who have supported me along the way. Now I would like to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."
Talley made 42 catches for 640 yards and seven touchdowns for the Blazers this season, including a season-best six catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns – one going for 50 yards – in a 58-37 comeback win at North Greenville. For the season, Talley had five catches of 36 yards or more.
The 6-foot-5, 213-pound pass-catcher led the team in receiving touchdowns and finished second on the team in receiving yards behind fellow wide out B.K. Smith. Talley tied with Smith for the team lead in receptions.
In 2021, his first season with the Blazers, the Brunswick, Ohio native had 32 catches for 433 yards and three touchdowns to help the Blazers make a run to the Division II national championship game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.