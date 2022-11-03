VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State men’s basketball team opens the 2022-23 season against No. 6 Lincoln Memorial and Hillsdale College as part of the Division II Tip-Off Classic this weekend in Lakeland, Fla.
The Blazers will be tested immediately Saturday at 3:30 p.m., against the No. 6 ranked Railsplitters, who are projected to win the South Atlantic Conference this season.
“The great thing about it is there’s only 10 teams in the country playing in Division II this weekend and we were invited to play in that so that says a lot about our school and about our program,” Blazers men’s basketball coach Mike Helfer said before Wednesday’s practice. “Playing Lincoln Memorial, playing Hillsdale – all 10 teams down there are good. Nova (Southeastern) is there, Northwest Missouri’s there – you’ve got everybody there that seems to be the recent success in Division II basketball. We’re excited about going down there and playing.”
The Railsplitters went 26-5 last season, losing to No. 2 Queens (N.C.) 81-76 in the second round of the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional.
Lincoln Memorial returns three of its top players from last season, led by leading scorer and rebounder Jordan Guest. The 6-foot-9, 225-pound forward averaged 16.9 points and 7.3 rebounds while finishing third on the team in 3-pointers with 72.
Guest along with 6-foot-1 guard Chase Rankin and 6-foot-3 guard Me’Kell Burries were named Preseason All-SAC.
Rankin averaged 13.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists – posting two triple-doubles last season. Burries averaged 13.2 points on 49.5% shooting and a team-nest 45.1% from beyond the arc.
The Railsplitters also have a familiar face to the Blazers on their roster this season in Lee University graduate transfer Quay Kennedy, who averaged 14.2 points per game for the Flames last season.
The Blazers were picked to finish third in the Gulf South Conference behind Alabama-Huntsville and Lee. Despite being picked third in the preseason coaches’ poll, the Blazers do not have a single player on the Preseason All-GSC team.
“Each year is different, and I think that as you start your year, you have expectations and you kind of get used to playing at a high level and we didn’t do that last year,” Helfer said. “I don’t think anyone is more disappointed in that than our players, especially the ones that we have back. They’re ready to get back to where we were as are we the coaches.”
Senior point guard Jacolbey Owens headlines the list of returners for the Blazers. The Warner Robins native led the team in scoring and assists last season with 15.0 points and 3.9 assists per game.
Joining Owens in the backcourt is 5-10 senior guard Cam Hamilton, who struggled to find his shooting touch last season. The Charlotte, N.C. native averaged 13.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and a team-leading 2.3 steals last season. Though Hamilton connected on a team-best 64 triples, he saw his field goal percentage drop from 47.1% as a junior to a career-worst 39.6% last season.
The team also brings back defensive ace Maurice Gordon and versatile forward Mohamed Fofana as well as slashing point guard Cam Selders.
“Guys like Maurice and Cam and Jacolbey, they’ve been here for a long time and with this COVID year, you’ve got guys that are older guys that you’re not going to surprise them with anything in practice,” Helfer said. “They know what’s coming. They know what it’s about and they know what it takes.”
Helfer also has some reinforcements in the fold this season, led by sharpshooting guard Ryan Black. The 6-2 transfer from Holy Cross made 85 triples last season and made 37.6% from beyond the arc overall.
Among the new faces are versatile forwards Caden Boser, Jay Rucker and Lee Flenor as well as swingman Mike Isler and guard Christian Connor.
Top to bottom, the 2022-23 roster is bigger, more skilled and stocked with more perimeter shooting across positions than a season ago.
“Obviously, Ryan Black is an experienced player that’s coming in and going to give us pop from the 3-point line. We also signed size and I think that in the way we play, I don’t want just big guys. I want skilled big guys, guys that can do stuff. I don’t want to put somebody out there just because they’re 6-9. I want somebody that can play, and you’ve watched our team for many years, just guys that do multiple things.
“I’ve probably been most impressed with the closeness of this group. When you bring new guys in, I think every coach is going to have this challenge of blending the new guys with the returning guys. Our returning guys have opened their arms and welcomed these kids in here and it seems to be a tight group already.”
The 2021-22 Blazers never found a true sense of identity. They opened the season looking to run and gun like many of Helfer’s teams have done in his 18 seasons, but ultimately lacked the defensive prowess and ball security to succeed in that style of play.
As the season went on, the Blazers morphed into a slower, half-court style of play and prioritized the defensive end of the floor as the team struggled to score later in the season.
“I think we’re back to our tempo offensively,” Helfer said of this year’s team. “We were going to veer into a different path last year strategy-wise and that was the wrong path and I take responsibility for that, but we’re kind of back in our lane now. We’re going to play fast. We’re going to be diverse offensively where not just one guy scores all the points. We like to share the ball, share the guys that are scoring it.
“Defensively, we became a good defensive team in February and we were able to hold teams down and our returners have helped us acclimate our new guys to that defensive system in the half court and that’s what we’re going to do.”
On Sunday, the Blazers face the Hillsdale College Chargers of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference at 3:30 p.m.
The Chargers finished 23-8 last season and are picked to finish third in the G-MAC this season.
The Chargers have three starters returning in point guard Cole Nau and sharpshooters Kyle Goessler and Jack Gohlke and returning G-MAC Freshman of the Year Joe Reuter.
Nau isn’t known to pack much scoring punch, having averaged just 4.5 points on a career-high 4.1 shot attempts a game last season. The 6-2 senior excels as a steady floor general that doesn’t turn the ball over (90 assists to just 39 turnovers last season).
Gohlke did a little of everything for the Chargers – averaging 9.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists while leading the team in 3-pointers made with 69 at a 40.8% clip.
Goessler made 49 triples last season at a 36% clip and averaged 9.8 points and 2.8 assists per contest.
The 6-5 Reuter averaged 7.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 31 games off the bench. He shot 40.3% from deep (31 of 77) and shot 51.3% from the floor overall.
After this weekend’s Tip-Off Classic, the Blazers face Fort Valley State and Clark Atlanta Nov. 12 and 13 as part of the GSC/SIAC Regional Challenge.
From there, the Blazers open a 24-game GSC slate with the Lee Flames coming in Nov. 17 followed by Shorter Nov. 19.
“Any time you play 24 conference games, it’s going to be a grind. It’s a different mental grind playing that many conference games because conference games just have a different feel to them,” Helfer said. “I’ve preferred to play a (non-conference schedule) and then get into conference. We don’t have a lot of preseason games. We have four and then here we go, we’re right into the conference grind. I think more than anything for everybody in the Gulf South, who can handle that mental grind the best is probably going to be the team that ends up on top.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.