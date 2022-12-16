VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State Blazers (8-5, 4-3 Gulf South Conference) saw an 18-point lead nearly disintegrate down the stretch, but held off the Palm Beach Atlantic Sailfish (4-5, 1-3 Sunshine State Conference) 88-83 Thursday night.
A breakaway dunk by senior forward Maurice Gordon put the Blazers ahead 80-62 with 4:11 remaining.
The Sailfish refused to swim away into the night, however – responding with a 19-3 run to pull within two with 25 seconds to play. The run was aided by mental miscues as the Blazers committed costly fouls on 3-point shooters down the stretch – once with 2:21 to play plus a technical foul on Cam Hamilton that completed a rare five-point play for PBA’s Marcus Montalvo and again with 40 seconds to play as PBA’s Bryce Laskey hit all three foul shots.
Though the Sailfish closed the game on a 21-8 run, the Blazers saved themselves with several clutch free throws down the stretch with Jacolbey Owens making 3 of 4 and Mohamed Fofana sinking two to preserve the win.
“I would rather win ugly than lose pretty,” Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said. “I think for as much as we have harped on our struggles at the free throw line, we made some really critical free throws to keep it at a multiple possession game. I was proud of our guys. Obviously, you’re disappointed the way the second half kind of played out but in this game, you win and turn the page in December. I can tell you that.”
The Blazers shot just shy of 56% from the field (33 of 59), 7 of 23 from 3-point land despite hitting six in the first half, and 15 of 21 at the free throw line.
Owens continued his recent scoring tear with a game-high 21 points, 14 coming in a tight second half. The senior guard shot 8 of 11 from the floor and 4 of 8 from the free throw line with one 3-pointer in the game along with four rebounds and four assists.
Owens has gone over 20 points in three straight games and has finished in double-digits each of his last six games.
Owens picked his spots to be aggressive against the Sailfish, attacking the basket and throwing alley-oop passes to Gordon and Mike Isler when the defense committed the cutting him off. He even found himself posting up occasionally against PBA’s Will Lee, who was giving up height and strength in the matchup.
“I thought he got to the basket a couple different times at critical moments to get a layup. I’m proud of his effort,” Helfer said. “He’s really kind of stepping into being a leader for us. ... He’s just a really, really good player.
“He’s really hard to guard on the block. I know that sounds crazy because he’s 6-1, but he’s so athletic and so strong. That was a good play. We went to it twice and I think good things happened both times.”
Sophomore Caden Boser finished with 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting including a 2 for 5 mark from beyond the arc. Fofana added 13 points off the bench on 4 of 6 shooting and a perfect 4 of 4 at the free throw line while Gordon added 10 points, four rebounds and four blocks in 27 minutes off the bench.
Gordon’s rim protection was crucial in the Blazers avoiding a late-game collapse.
“I thought he did a good job at the end of the game blocking shots,” Helfer said. “Whenever you have that kind of presence, it changes shots when kids go in there. They move the ball around, they do different things so we’ve just got to make sure we continue to have that presence at the rim.”
PBA had five players in double figures led by Jalen Cooper’s 19 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Lee scored 14 on 3 of 10 shooting – all three field goals coming from deep. Laskey added 13 off the bench with two triples while Montalvo finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Claflin chipped in with 10.
The Sailfish shot 45.2% Thursday, making 7 of 25 from 3-point range and 20 of 22 from the line – all free throws coming in the second half.
The Blazers led 48-30 at the half behind 10 points from Boser. As a team, VSU shot 54.8% from the floor in the first 20 minutes – making 6 of 16 from long range and a perfect 8 of 8 at the stripe.
Defensively, the Blazers started the game strong for the second straight game – limiting the Sailfish to 13 of 32 shooting and 4 of 15 from 3-point range.
Thursday’s game saw several swings and big scoring runs early. The Blazers jumped out to an early 11-5 lead on a 3 by Hamilton before the Sailfish replied with a quick six points to tie the game with 15:15 left in the first half. Graduate student Ryan Black buried his only triple of the night that ignited a 13-0 Blazer run to open up a 24-11 lead with 10:28 to play in the half.
Later in the half, Cooper drilled a 3 to cut VSU’s lead to 34-30 with 4:11 left in the half, but Owens answered with a tough step-back triple right in front of the Sailfish bench that keyed a 14-0 run to end the half.
“They’re a good team. They’ve been up and down. They lost to Florida Southern by one and Florida Southern in top 10 in the country so they play well on the road,” Helfer said of the Sailfish. “I thought they played well in here. I thought we played good. We didn’t play great, but we played really hard and that was something that I’m really proud of.”
RECORD WATCH
With two more steals Thursday, redshirt senior Cam Hamilton needs just four steals to break Marlon Jones’ career record of 176. The record has stood since the 1986-87 season.
The 5-11 guard started his second straight game for the Blazers, finishing with seven points and a team-high tying seven rebounds in 31 minutes.
UP NEXT
The Blazers finish 2022 on the road at West Florida Sunday, Dec. 18 and at Auburn Montgomery New Year’s Eve.
“Winning on the road in this league is brutal...like it’s very, very hard,” Helfer said of the road trip. “It’s very hard when you’re at Valdosta State or West Florida or Christian Brothers or Union – the four schools on the really outside. Palm Beach Atlantic said this is the only trip of the year that they will spend the night. We were on the road six days and five nights over Thanksgiving playing at Delta State and Mississippi College. It’s just hard, but we accept it, that’s where we are. Let’s go play.”
