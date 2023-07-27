BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Valdosta State football team was picked to finish fifth in the Gulf South Conference Preseason Poll, released Thursday morning by the conference office at its annual league media day.
Delta State was picked as league favorite garnering 61 points and six of nine first-place nods, while West Florida, who also shared the league title with the Statesmen in 2022, was picked second with 56 points and two first-place votes. West Georgia picked up the remaining first-place nod with 52 points for third.
West Alabama was picked fourth with 44 points, followed by the Blazers (33 points), just ahead of Mississippi College (32 points). North Greenville was picked seventh (24 points), followed by Shorter (13 points) and league newcomer Chowan was ninth with ten points.
The Blazers open the 2023 season with Point University on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. VSU has six exciting home games this season and opens the Gulf South Conference slate on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. versus North Greenville for Family Weekend.
VSU last was picked fifth in the preseason poll in 2018 as it went on to win the Gulf South Conference title that season and won the program’s fourth national title with a perfect 14-0 record, culminating with a thrilling 49-47 victory over Ferris State (Mich.) in the national title game.
Season tickets and single game tickets are on sale now.
