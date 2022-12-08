VALDOSTA – Valdosta State football threw another name into the NFL Draft Tuesday afternoon.
Redshirt junior defensive back Ravarius Rivers, a member of the Blazers’ 2018 national championship team, declared for the 2023 NFL Draft in an Instagram post Tuesday.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for allowing me to be in the position that I’m in to continue my football career,” Rivers wrote in the post. “Next I’d like to thank Miles College and Valdosta State University for molding me into the man I am today. With that being said, I am announcing that I have officially entered the 2023 NFL Draft. #DirtyMc #GoBlazers”
Rivers captioned the post by saying, “Thank you to everybody who helped me get to where I am now and those who will continue to be a part of the process.”
In his return to the Blazers for the 2022 season, Rivers played in nine of the team’s 11 games – recording 39 total tackles (20 solo, 19 assists) with two interceptions and three pass breakups.
In 2018, Rivers helped lead the Blazers to the national championship and the only perfect season in program history. Rivers had 74 total tackles (51 solo stops), three tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, a sack, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for the Blazers that season.
Rivers earned first team all-region honors on defense and was a second team all-conference selection. Rivers was also an AP Division II Second Team All-America selection.
