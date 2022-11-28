VALDOSTA – After completing a legendary career at Valdosta State, senior quarterback Ivory Durham is entering the 2023 NFL Draft.
The former Raines High School product took to his Instagram account to announce his intentions Sunday afternoon.
“First off I would like to thank God because I know without Him, none of this would be possible,” Durham wrote. “I want to thank my family, friends, and girlfriend for believing in me and supporting me. I appreciate Valdosta State and my coaching for giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams and for believing in me. With all that being said, I would like to announce that I will be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Thank you. Go Blazers!”
As a senior, Durham threw for 2,770 yards, 27 touchdowns and six interceptions while rushing for 629 yards and five touchdowns.
In 50 games as a Blazer, Durham completed 470 of 840 passes (57%) for 6,804 yards with 69 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. He also carried the ball 248 times for 2,403 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Durham finished his VSU career in the top ten in five different statistical categories.
His 69 passing touchdowns are tied with former teammate Rogan Wells for third on the all-time list. His 6,804 yards rank fifth all-time. His 27 rushing touchdowns are good for sixth all-time. His 2,403 yards rushing are the tenth-most in program history and his 476 completions rank seventh all-time.
Durham has a 2018 NCAA Division II National Championship to his credit as well as a 2021 national championship appearance. In 50 games, Durham and the Blazers finished with a 41-9 record.
Since the end of the 2022 season, Durham is the second Blazer to declare for the NFL Draft – joining defensive lineman Isaiah Curry.
