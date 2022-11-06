VALDOSTA – In a battle of Gulf South Conference foes, the game came down to who had the ball last.
The Valdosta State Blazers (4-6, 2-5 GSC) struck first in overtime, but quarterback Peewee Jarrett led the eighth-ranked West Florida Argos (8-1, 6-1 GSC) on the game-winning drive to escape with a thrilling 32-31 victory Saturday night.
The Blazers wasted no time with the first possession of overtime as senior quarterback Ivory Durham made a quick move to the outside and sprinted down the VSU sideline into the end zone to make it 31-24.
The Argos looked to Jarrett to decide the game as he extended possession with a 6-yard run on fourth-and-3 for a fresh set of downs from the VSU 12. Jarrett rolled to his right and uncorked a bullet to Caden Leggett in the end zone for the touchdown.
Out of a timeout, the Argos lined up to go for the win. Jarrett pounded the ball into the end zone with three Blazers draped all over him, smiling in the direction of the VSU student section as he crossed the goal line for the clinching two-point conversion.
For the Blazers, it was a heartbreaking end to perhaps their most complete performance all season. For the Argos, the win was their third straight over the Blazers and brought them closer in their quest for the Gulf South Conference Championship after Delta State's 52-42 loss to West Georgia Saturday.
Jarrett atoned for a misstep at the end of regulation that saw a potential go-ahead touchdown dropped by receiver Jared Smith in the end zone and a final shot downfield picked off by Blazers junior defensive back Eric Ross with 13 seconds left in regulation.
Ahead of Saturday's game, Jackson said the plan was to force the 6-3, 245-pound Jarrett to beat them.
The junior from Des Moines, Iowa was up to the task – throwing for 309 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 121 yards in the win.
Jarrett's targets benefitted as Leggett finished with a game-high six catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns, star wide out David Durden had three catches for 97 yards including a 46-yard touchdown that tied the game at 14 in the third quarter and Nate Howard had four grabs for 95 yards and a 43-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
West Florida produced 531 total yards compared to 403 yards for Valdosta State. The Argos rushed for 222 yards compared to 207 for the Blazers.
Durham went 17 of 31 for 196 yards and two touchdowns through the air while electrifying on the ground with 10 carries for 117 yards and the go-ahead touchdown in overtime.
Victor Talley, along with true freshman Ted Hurst and graduate receiver B.K. Smith, continued to be bright spots for the Blazers.
Talley made three catches for 65 yards including a 41-yard grab to put the Blazers on the board first with 10:28 remaining in the second quarter. Hurst had a team-high five catches for 42 yards while Smith had four catches for 50 yards.
The Blazers took a 21-14 lead on a goal line pass from Durham to Seth McGill with less than 5 minutes into the third quarter, but the Argos responded with a 4-play, 75-yard drive punctuated by a 26-yard strike from Jarrett to Leggett to tie the game with 8:18 to play in the third.
On the next VSU possession, the Blazers moved just 6 yards and went three-and-out to punt the ball back to the Argos with 6:52 remaining in the third. Though the Argos ventured into Blazer territory, the drive ended abruptly as Ravarius Rivers picked off Jarrett on third-and-10 from the VSU 49. A personal foul was also called on the Blazers, giving them possession on their own 15.
In spite of the penalty, the Blazers came away with points on the possession as Estin Thiele's 44-yard field goal capped a 17-play drive spanning 8:10 to give the Blazers a 24-21 lead, but the Argos answered in kind as Griffin Cerra canned a 36-yarder with 2:51 left in regulation.
Rivers led the Blazers defense with 14 total tackles (11 assists) to go with his second interception of the season. La'Ken Nettles added seven tackles and a sack while Ross had six tackles and an interception in the loss.
HELD BACK
The Argos had two touchdowns negated due to holding penalties in Saturday's game. The first coming on a pass from Jarrett to Leggett in the first quarter. The second came on a pass to Durden in the third quarter with the Argos down 21-14. Believing the play counted, Durden taunted the VSU student section but was jeered by the students once the play was waved off.
RECORD WATCH
Blazers senior running back Jamar Thompkins had 13 carries for 49 yards and a touchdown Saturday. Thompkins needs 77 yards to tie the school-record of 4,115 career rushing yards set by former Blazer Cedric O'Neal from 2012-15.
UP NEXT
West Florida wraps up the regular season next week at Mississippi College (4-6, 3-4 GSC).
Valdosta State rounds out the season at home against Shorter (3-7, 1-6 GSC) Nov. 12. Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
