VALDOSTA – Despite a 50% shooting first half, the Valdosta State Blazers (13-8, 9-6 Gulf South Conference) managed just 23 second-half points in a 72-56 loss to the Mississippi College Choctaws (11-8, 7-8 GSC) Thursday night.
Returning home off of a 1-1 road trip, the Blazers simply never got going from the 3-point line and did themselves few favors from the free throw line against the Choctaws – shooting a season-worst 15.8% from beyond the arc (3 of 19) and just 5 of 13 at the charity stripe.
In the second half, the Blazers missed 13 of their 22 field goal attempts and just 1 of 9 from 3-point range while the Choctaws shot 14 of 28 from the floor and 5 of 14 from beyond the arc for 37 points.
“It was a low-possession game. Much credit to their strategy – their strategy was exactly how you have to play to win in here and everything went their way,” Blazers head coach Mike Helfer said. “They played slow, they made shots. We had shots, but we did not make them and when you have a low-possession game and you shoot it horrible, that’s a recipe to get blown out which is what happened.”
The Choctaws took full control of the contest with a 21-6 run spanning the first 11:38 of the second half to take a 56-39 lead on an offensive rebound and put back by Anthony Ratliff Jr. with 8:22 remaining.
With no shooting rhythm from the outside, the Blazers never got closer than 14 points the rest of the way.
“We shot it so bad and then you don’t make your free throws,” Helfer said of his team’s offensive woes. “It’s not rocket science – you’re gonna lose basketball games when you can’t make shots and for us, that’s two games in a row where we have not shot it at all.”
Following a missed three from sophomore Caden Boser, the Choctaws went down and capitalized with a three of their own as Trey Bates III pushed the Choctaw lead to 22 with 4:32 remaining – the team’s largest of the contest.
Though the Choctaws were without leading scorer Tradavis Thompson Thursday, they didn’t seem to miss a beat without him.
“They’re better without (Thompson),” Helfer said of the Choctaws. “They really played together tonight and they made every big shot they needed to make.”
Senior forward Galen Smith dominated inside for the Choctaws, pouring in a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds in 36 minutes. The 6-9, 240-pound post player put his full array of moves on display with a lethal combination of size, strength, dexterity and touch around the basket – shooting 7 of 10 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the free throw line on the night.
With Smith going to work inside, the Choctaws gave him plenty of room to operate by knocking down outside shots. The Choctaws finished 10 of 22 from 3-point land and shot 52% from the floor.
“He’s just so big that he’s hard to handle,” Helfer said of Smith. “It’s hard to play one-on-one, so we would double. We would dig on him and they would pass it to the right guy who would make the three. It was a perfect game plan for them”
Junior Miles Miller buried a season-high 4 of 6 from long range en route to a 16-point effort. Miller also contributed a game-high seven assists along with five rebounds and two steals. Bates III and Blayton Williams combined for six triples and 18 points while the Choctaws’ fifth starter Justin Reid had 10 points and five rebounds.
With the win, the Choctaws’ swept the season series against the Blazers for the first time since the 2014-15 season.
Senior guard Jacolbey Owens led the way for VSU with 15 points. Mohamed Fofana added 10 points off the bench in the loss.
UP NEXT
Valdosta State hosts Delta State (6-12, 5-10 GSC) Saturday at 4 p.m. The Statesmen come in Saturday looking for a win after dropping a 69-62 decision at West Florida Thursday night.
The Blazers defeated the Statesmen 73-64 in the first meeting back on Nov. 26.
“They have a better player than Galen Smith on the low block. Maalik Cartwright is probably the best post player in the league or one of the best post players in the league and he had 45 on Christian Brothers,” Helfer said of Delta State. “It doesn’t get any easier. He’s not as big as Galen, but he’s a really good low block post player.”
