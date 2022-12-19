PENSACOLA, Fla.– With three Blazers in double figures, the Valdosta State men’s basketball team trailed by as many as 13 points but ultimately fell at West Florida, 82-78, Sunday evening in Pensacola, Fla.
The Blazers dropped to 8-6 on overall and 4-4 in the Gulf South Conference while the Argos improved to 7-5 on the season and 3-5 in the GSC.
The Blazers were led by Senior forward Mohamed Fofana, who recorded 17 points in addition to seven rebounds, one assist, a block and a steal to earn Guardian Bank Player of the Game. Sophomore forward Caden Boser recorded 16 points, shooting 7 of 14 from the field and 1 of 3 from deep in addition to six rebounds, three assists, and a team-high two blocks. Senior guard Jacolbey Owens was the final Blazer who finished in double figures as he recorded 13 points in addition to four rebounds, a team-high six dimes and a block. Graduates Maurice Gordon and Cam Hamilton each led the team with two thefts as Gordon recorded eight points, five assists and three rebounds and Hamilton also recorded eight points in addition to two rebounds and an assist.
As a team, the Blazers shot 25 of 60 (41.7%) from the field, 6 of 17 (35.3%) from deep and 11 of 15 (84.6%) from the free throw line in addition to eight steals, six blocks, 34 rebounds, including 12 offensive, and 18 assists. The Blazers also recorded 11 fast break points, 33 bench points and 10 points off 13 UWF turnovers.
For the Argos, the team shot 29 of 65 (44.6%) from the field, 2 of 19 (10.5%) from deep and 22 of 27 (81.5%) from the line in addition to six steals, 10 blocks, 14 assists and 43 rebounds, including 17 offensive grabs. The team had 14 points off 13 Blazer turnovers, 14 second-chance points and 11 bench points. UWF was led by LaTrell Tate who posted a team-high 23 points, while Wendell Matthews and Dave Homme-Petit were the final Argos to finish scoring in double figures as Matthews recorded 18 points and Petit chipped in 16. Petit also led the team with nine rebounds while Matthews had a team-high seven assists and three steals.
After the Argos jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the game, Boser buried a bucket to end UWF’s scoring campaign, 4-2. An and-one from Boser courtesy of Gordon allowed the Blazers to tie the game at seven, but a 6-0 run from the Argos gave UWF back the lead at 13-7. After UWF built a 22-12 lead, graduate Ryan Black buried a trey to bring the Blazers within seven, 22-15 and another three from Boser cut UWF’s lead to 24-18.
After a 7-0 run from the Argos, Owens sparked a 5-2 run to bring the score to 35-25 in favor of UWF. At the end of the half, a pair of free throws from Hamilton cut UWF’s deficit to four, 41-37 and a full-court three pointer from senior Kelan Walker brought VSU to the locker room down 42-40.
The Blazers shot 12 of 32 (37.5%) from the field, 5 of 12 (41.7%) from deep and a perfect 11 of 11 from the free throw line. VSU had 18 rebounds, seven assists, five thefts, four blocks, recorded six points off UWF’s six turnovers and added seven fast-break points while the bench posted 18 points. Hamilton, Boser and Fofana each recorded eight points in the half as Gordon led the team with three assists and Boser led the way with four rebounds. Five Blazers each had a steal while four different Blazers recorded a block.
For the Argos, UWF shot 14 of 34 (41.2%) from the field, 1 of 11 (9.1%) from beyond the arc and 13 of 17 (76.5%) from the free throw line in addition to 24 rebounds, nine assists, six blocks., two steals and five points off six Blazer turnovers. Petit led the way for the Argos in the first half with 14 points and five rebounds while Matthews recorded five assists and two blocks. Jared DeHart was the lone Argonaut to record a steal in the first half as he picked up two through 18 minutes of action.
Out of the locker room, a quick foul from the Argos brought Gordon to the line as he tied the game at 42. A layup on the other end allowed the Argos to regain the lead at 44-42 and a dunk from UWF pushed the Argos’ lead to 46-42. Later, an 8-0 run sparked by a layup from Fofana allowed VSU to tie the game at 51 with 15:03 left in the game. The Argos responded with four-straight points to lead 55-53, but an and-one from Fofana kept the Blazers within one, 55-54.
A trey from Owens courtesy of Boser with 13:29 left gave the Blazers a 57-55 lead but the Argos continued to stay neck-and-neck as the team tied the game at 59 with 12:35 left.
With 7:37 left in the game, Fofana kept VSU within one, 70-69, and a pair of free throws from Owens gave the Blazers a 71-70 lead. Three minutes later, a layup from Boser courtesy of Gordon cut UWF’s lead to 74-73, but the Argos responded with a pair of jumpers for a 78-73 lead and two more free throws for an 80-75 lead. With 1:01 left in the game, a layup from Boser brought VSU within two, 80-78, but a final pair of free throws gave UWF the victory, 82-78.
Following the holiday break, the Blazers will be back in action on Dec. 31 to take on Auburn Montgomery on the road at 5 p.m. ET before traveling to Montevallo, Ala. on Jan. 2 at 5 p.m. to take on the Falcons. VSU will return home on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. to host Alabama Huntsville inside the Complex and then West Alabama on Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.
