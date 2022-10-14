VALDOSTA – Coming off of back-to-back losses, the Valdosta State Blazers (3-3, 1-2 Gulf South Conference) host the Mississippi College Choctaws (3-3, 2-1 GSC) Saturday afternoon to kick off Homecoming.
The Blazers led by two touchdowns early last week against West Alabama, but coughed up an opportunity to take full control of the game as an interception in the end zone killed their momentum. From there, the Tigers battled to take a 20-17 halftime lead.
Though the Blazers took a 24-20 lead on a 39-yard touchdown pass from Ivory Durham to Victor Talley with 7:54 left in the third quarter, the Tigers responded with 14 unanswered points as a Demetrius Battle 1-yard run and a 6-yard touchdown from Tucker Melton to Darius Nalls made it 34-24 with 11:16 remaining in the contest.
The Blazers cut it to 34-31 on a 14-yard touchdown run by Seth McGill with 2:51 left, but couldn’t put the ball in the end zone on their final drive as the Tigers escaped with the three-point victory.
“We’ll try to emulate that again and then forget about the lull and get the lull out of there,” VSU head coach Tremaine Jackson said about trying to get off to another fast start Saturday. “What I thought our kids did really well was starting fast. We came out of the locker room and we were ready to go. Any time you can go down the field and score the first drive of the game, that speaks volumes to your team starting fast and ready to go.
“What we’ve got to eliminate is the mistakes and the non-executions. We had a chance to go up and then we throw an interception. We give up a touchdown. We’ve got to eliminate that part of it and then start fast and stay fast and then finish faster than that.”
Mississippi College comes into Saturday on a two-game winning streak, having dispatched No. 15 West Georgia in Carrollton 39-38 Oct. 1 before knocking off Shorter 35-21 off of a bye week.
The Choctaws present a unique challenge to the Blazers as a triple option offense, led by Cole Fagan and quarterback John Henry White.
As an offense, the Choctaws average 392.7 total yards per game – 321.5 coming from the rushing attack. For the season, 16 of the Choctaws’ 21 touchdowns have come by way of the run. The other five have come from a balanced effort from the receiving corps as Jacob Stephens, Sam Wilder and Me’Kyle Franklin have combined for 12 catches for 322 yards and five touchdowns.
All eyes will be on how the Blazers deal with the Choctaws’ rushing attack, especially considering the struggles the Blazers have had against the run this season.
Last week, the Blazers gave up 205 yards rushing by halftime en route to a 327-yard day on the ground for the Tigers.
Through the first six games, the Blazers have given up 240.3 rushing yards per game with 17 rushing touchdowns.
“What they do offensively is so unique and even what they do defensively is so unique – we haven’t seen either one of those things this year so we’ve had to kind of stay separate and get our game plans togethers separately,” Jackson said of the team’s preparation this week. “Normally there’s some crossover within your own team because offenses are familiar. Their offense is triple option. We don’t do anything like that, nor do we see it except for this one time a week.
“We’ve had to get our scout teams revved up. Everybody in our program has gotten coached this week in a different way because of what they do offensively. Defensively, they play with three high safeties but we have done some of that here so we’ve got a little bit of experience in that so getting our offense accustomed to three high safeties has been a different deal than what we normally do as well.”
The challenge defensively, Jackson said Wednesday, is putting the Choctaws into long-yardage situations.
“You’ve got to get them behind the chains and how you do that is by playing assignment-based football,” Jackson said of the game plan against the triple option. “You’ve got to do that. You have to be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there and then you have to make the tackle. That’s probably the common carryover in this deal. It’s still about blocking and tackling.
“You’ve got to tackle extremely well, but we’ve got to find creative ways to get them behind the sticks. They’re OK with three yards. They’re going to go for it on fourth down. We’ve got to find a way to make it second-and-10 plus, third-and 7 plus. If we can do that along with taking the ball away, then we’ll be able to slow them down.”
BLAZERS BURNING BRIGHT
Though the Blazers are trying to work their way through a funk the last two games, there have been some bright spots lately – namely newcomers Travis Tisdale and Ted Hurst.
Tisdale, a former Lowndes High School product and a transfer from the University of Kentucky, got some early work against West Alabama last week – carrying the ball five times for 24 yards. For the season, Tisdale has 14 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
“Travis is a very humble kid, great family, a local kid. Any time you transfer from the SEC and you go Division II and you don’t walk in the room and start, most kids these days would probably get up, pack up and quit,” Jackson said of Tisdale. “He’s handled it the right way. He’s gotten better and better. He’s gotten academically better. I think what you’re seeing is the results of his hard work. Hopefully his role continues to grow because he’s a really talented young man and we’ve got to be able to get the ball into our talented young men’s hands. I’m really proud of him and the way he’s grown. He’s a good player, he always has been a good player, and now it’s starting to show.”
Hurst, a freshman out of Johnson High School in Savannah, has played well in an expanded role of late.
Over the last two games, Hurst has five catches for 84 yards and three touchdowns.
“Ted, I often joke and say he doesn’t even know, he’s just going so hard and so fast as a true freshman,” Jackson said smiling. “He don’t even know he’s supposed to be nervous. Ted’s a good football player. His brother played here. Another kid with a great family. They love Valdosta State.
“Any time a guy has like seven or eight catches and four touchdowns, you try to find a way to get him the ball – especially close to the end zone. We were able to do that on the first series of the game (last week). Ted’s future is really, really bright. To be 18 years old and have some production already in this conference at a place like ours, it’s special. Hopefully we continue to hit on guys like Ted Hurst throughout the recruiting process because he’s a south Georgia kid.”
AVOIDING A HANGOVER
Coming off of two straight losses with a hot Mississippi College team coming in on Homecoming, it will be imperative for the Blazers to avoid being swept up into the festivities of Homecoming.
Last season, the Blazers sleepwalked into their matchup with North Greenville – trailing early before using a 21-point second quarter to lead 21-14 at halftime.
A Seth McGill touchdown and an Estin Thiele 22-yard field goal pushed the lead to 31-14 in the second half and ultimately allowed the Blazers to hang on for a 31-21 win.
Ahead of this year’s Homecoming game, one that could swing the Blazers’ season one way or the other, Jackson has emphasized the importance of Homecoming and what it means to have family and former players come back.
“I always talk to guys about, why are they coming home? They’re coming home to go to a football game,” Jackson said. “There’s a lot of events going on but at 3 o’clock on Saturday, everybody that came home is gonna be at the football game. Since the focus of Homecoming is the football game, then the football game is Homecoming and if you don’t play well in the football game and win the game, then Homecoming ain’t very good.
“We encourage our guys to be active on campus, but enjoy the events after the game. Let’s keep the main thing the main thing and the main thing is Mississippi College and us trying to even out our record in Gulf South Conference play. We’re excited about seeing our fans. We’re certainly excited about seeing people in the stands, but when people come sit in the stands, you better give them something they want to continue to see. Homecoming is about the game to us and that’s how we keep them focused.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
