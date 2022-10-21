VALDOSTA – In a rivalry game, it is often said the records don’t matter.
Saturday, the Valdosta State Blazers (3-4, 1-3 Gulf South Conference) head up to Carrollton to battle their rivals, the No. 25 West Georgia Wolves (4-2, 2-2 GSC) for the coveted Peach Basket.
VSU has won the last four meetings against West Georgia dating back to Nov. 10, 2018. The Blazers defeated the Wolves 36-34 in last year’s regular season meeting, then throttled them 66-35 in the second round of the Division II Playoffs.
This week, the mindset for the Blazers has been simple.
“Keep the basket — KTF has turned into KTB this week,” VSU head coach Tremaine Jackson said. “We’ve got the basket. It sits up there (in the lobby) during the day but then we put it in the team meeting room and the players touch it. We want to keep the basket and it’s been a pretty good week so far.”
The Wolves come into Saturday’s matchup looking to build momentum. They snapped a two-game losing skid with a 38-35 win over North Greenville last week.
In that game, the Wolves trailed 35-31 after a 34-yard pick-six by North Greenville’s Kendrick Clark with 11:36 remaining. The Wolves were able to respond later in the game as Jaxton Carson’s 1-yard touchdown run capped an 18-play, 81-yard drive for the go-ahead score. The Wolves never trailed the rest of the way.
The Wolves overcame a bit of an off game from senior quarterback Harrison Frost, who completed 29 of 45 passes for 418 yards and two touchdowns but threw four interceptions in the game – two of which going back for touchdowns.
Carson played well for the Wolves with 21 carries for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Darius Clark added seven carries for 44 yards and a touchdown in the win.
Ronnie Blackmon led the passing attack with a team-high 193 yards and two touchdowns on six catches in the win.
Overall, the Wolves finished with 569 yards of total offense compared to 364 for the Crusaders. The Wolves forced six fumbles with two recoveries on defense.
After opening the season 3-0, the Wolves dropped consecutive games to Mississippi College (39-38) and No. 10 West Florida (42-28) before avoiding a three-game skid last week.
“The first three games of the season, I think they were giving up three points a game and they kind of had their way with people,” Jackson said of the Wolves. “The last three games, they’ve looked a little more human but they’re a good football team. They’ve got a good quarterback. They’ve got a really good defense. They do some things well on special teams, so we’ve got to play a complete game, which we’re still searching for around here in every phase of the game. If we tackle the ball well and we’re combative in the passing game and disrupt the rhythm of their routes and we take advantage of the things they give us in the run game, I like our chances.”
The Blazers find themselves in unfamiliar territory on the heels of a three-game losing streak that has seen them give up an alarming 51 points per game. The losing streak has sent the Blazers plummeting from the AFCA Top 25 rankings and has all but eliminated the team’s hopes of making the postseason.
But, as Jackson pointed out in his weekly media scrum, finding a way to get a win over their biggest rival after a disappointing homecoming loss to Mississippi College last week could make a world of difference.
“It can save your season,” Jackson said what it would mean to finally put it together in a game like this. “It’s a bad feeling around here. We haven’t had this feeling here in a long time. This can right some wrongs. This can get us propelled for the rest of the season and keeping the basket could mean everything to these seniors as well because they will have never lost a Battle of the Peach Basket game.”
Over the last four meetings, the Blazers have outscored the Wolves 191-114. The last time the Wolves claimed the Peach Basket was Oct. 7, 2017 when they defeated the Blazers 42-13 in Carrollton.
“It’s never easy,” Jackson said when asked if the magnitude of the game has made his job easier this week. “It’s cold today so we’ve had to overcome that. There’s always something to overcome when you’re dealing with young people and you’re dealing with a long football season. The team meetings have been easier. The focus in meetings has been easier, but then we had to go outside and beat the cold today. That can make it a little bit different. Luckily, our players came through and had a really good Wednesday practice for us.
“If your blood doesn’t get hot during a rivalry week, you’re probably in the wrong sport. In college football, that’s what this is. There’s nothing like this in the NFL. You can make some money, but you won’t get the pageantry of this in the NFL. We’re really happy to be here. I’m looking forward to the environment and the game itself. I’ve seen it a lot on TV. I’ve watched a lot of film on it, but I can’t wait to experience it personally.”
In order for the Blazers to win Saturday, they’ll need to do something that has eluded them all season – play a complete game in all three phases.
Last week against Mississippi College, the Blazers’ porous defense was exposed as the triple option of the Choctaws produced 639 total yards – 598 of those coming from the rushing attack.
The Blazers could not get off the field on third down as the Choctaws went 7 of 8 on third down conversions. Three Choctaws – Marcus Williams, John Henry White and Cole Fagan – each rushed for over 100 yards in the game.
Offensively, the Blazers did their best to keep pace with 622 yards led by the play of seniors Ivory Durham and Jamar Thompkins.
Durham hit on 16 of 25 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns through the air while going for 115 yards and a touchdown on the ground. B.K. Smith hauled in five passes for 148 yards and a touchdown and Victor Talley added four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Thompkins had 14 carried for 105 yards and a touchdown while senior backfield mate Seth McGill had 16 carries for 83 yards in the loss.
“Defensively, it’s kind of been the same thing – we missed a lot of tackles. We continue to work on that and continue to try to get
better on tackling,” Jackson said of last week’s game. “We had some missed alignments because of what they did that I think our players really understood the value of leveraging the football. A small step to the right can really make me out of position to tackle the football properly. We took that and tried to apply it to things we’ve been talking about, even this week.
“Offensively, what stood out was the missed opportunities. Because we had a good day yardage wise, we felt like we missed some opportunities. We got a stop early in the game. We ended up turning that ball back over to them. We didn’t get any points off the turnovers. When you’re having some issues on defense like we’re having; offensively, when you get the opportunity to score off a turnover or something like that, you’ve got to go do that just to play complementary football.
Jackson continued, “Then, from a special teams standpoint, we didn’t win the field position battle. Our kicking game wasn’t as effective. We made a field goal, but then our kickoff game wasn’t as effective. Then we had some problems on kickoff returns, so we want to look to fix all of those things as we go into this week and again, try to have a really good week of preparation to really try to put it all together.”
According to Jackson, a big reason for his team’s defensive woes has been relative inexperience. The Blazers start six players – Brian Rattery, Akil Lampley, Phillip Starks, Sean Colman, Jordan Billups and Darrien Young – that are sophomores or freshmen on defense.
Rattery, Young, defensive end Torren Calhoun, defensive tackle Michael Gayden and cornerback Darrien Young are all carryovers from Jackson’s tenure at Colorado Mesa while safety Eric Ross and senior Jameon Gaskin are the only returners that played significant snaps on defense for the Blazers last year.
Billups, a redshirt freshman from Camden County High School, was on the Blazers’ practice squad last season.
“I feel like our inexperience on defense is really biting us,” Jackson said. “Yeah, it probably could be when things start moving real fast, because we’re inexperienced and working together as a unit then a guy makes a mistake here and there and it costs us real big. Our struggles on defense are missed tackles and that. You can’t say anything else on defense until you say missed tackles. We’ve got to keep finding ways to get that fixed, but I think all of that contributes.”
Though the Blazers are mired in a precarious position in the conference standings, Jackson acknowledges his team’s focus Saturday will be on playing clean, complementary football. The first-year coach also feels his team has been diligent about working to remedy things that have plagued them from the start of the season to now.
“Playing complementary football is very important. You want to make sure you don’t do anything to hurt one another on any side of the ball at any time,” Jackson said. “We’re still looking to see what the Blazers look like when we do play well in all three phases. We’re trying to figure that out right now. I’ll just be glad to see us finally do that.
“We’ve had some issues starting fast early on in the season. We’ve corrected that. We’ve worked on it and it’s paid off for us the last couple of weeks. We’ve had some issues not getting takeaways here lately when we started off getting takeaways on defense. Now we’re at the point where we’re just trying to put everything we’ve had issues with altogether so that we don’t have any more issues.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m.
