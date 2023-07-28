Valdosta State football took part in Gulf South Conference Media Day Thursday in Birmingham, Ala. Head coach Tremaine Jackson and running back Isaiah Flowers fielded questions and here’s what they had to say:
Q: Last year, you brought the D.O.G. – Discipline, Obedience and Grit – and during the season last year, you had to bring the I.S.O. – in spite of. Last year was a little rough, but how did you work through last season and what do you plan on doing to bring back Titletown to Valdosta?
Jackson: First of all, we’re glad to be here. We always know that this time means we’re close so we’re excited to be here. ... I really don’t remember a lot of last year. We talk about in our program that we do remember Lot’s wife and we don’t look back at what happened but ‘in spite of’ came about because we don’t care about the situation, we don’t care about where we’re playing or who we’re playing – we just care about how we’re playing.
“In spite of...we throw a pick, we’ve got to go out and play defense. We miss and drop a pass, we’ve still got to come back so in spite of what happens, we’ve still got to show up and that’s the new mentality. We were so used to doing things our way and football has changed so we had to change with it and we’re really excited about this year.”
One of the burning questions that came out of spring practice that persists into the preseason is what the Blazers will do at quarterback.
Heading into the season, the Blazers have three candidates to start – Junior Sammy Edwards, sophomore newcomer Darius Ocean and redshirt freshman Seth Smith.
Though each player showed promise during the spring, Jackson said he and his staff will not decide on a signal caller until the end of preseason camp Aug. 31.
When asked about the quarterback position, Jackson refused to tip his hand Thursday either.
Q: You finished 5-6 last season, 2-5 in the conference. Your quarterback no longer has any eligibility. A lot of people in the Gulf South and a lot of fans want to know, do you have a new quarterback and who are the players involved in that selection?
Jackson: “Well, I don’t know. I don’t know because we’ve got a lot of new guys on our roster. What I do know is that I like the way that this team has come together. This is our team. No more do we have to hear about what somebody did before. We don’t know what anybody’s done. We’ve taken the pictures off the wall in our program because we want our guys that are on our team now to put pictures up on the wall, so it’s a brand new mentality in Titletown. It’s a brand new mentality in our program. I look forward to seeing how it plays out.”
Flowers, a junior from Tallahassee, Fla., did not play last season after playing in eight games for the Blazers as a redshirt freshman in 2021.
Prior to coming to Valdosta State in 2019, Flowers was named 6A Player of the Year in 6A in Florida under head coach Kevin Sullivan at Edward H. White High School. As a senior, the 5-foot-9 running back had the most rushing yards in a game (412), while rushing for 1,703 yards and 22 touchdowns.
Now back with the Blazers this season, Flowers opened up about sitting out last season and how he plans to help the Blazers this season.
Q: Last year, you weren’t able to be a part of the team and as coach said, a brand new mentality. It seems like you have a brand new mentality in your journey back to the squad.
Flowers: “Yes sir. There were many hard days and even harder nights but the main thing with me is to have perseverance and not only to never give up but also give back to the people who have put so much time into me. With me being lazy over the course of those years, it made me feel like I was disrespecting people so I had to light a fire under my own tail and get on my own high horse and do it for myself so that way, I can make everybody else proud.”
Q: You had some days where you had to look in the mirror and try to figure out what it was that you were about as far as a college athlete and a student-athlete?
Flowers: “Plenty of days. Plenty of days. I used to just always look back at when I first got here and progressing to my point now, it’s just so much growth and I feel like everybody else should experience that. It’s going to be hard. You’re going to have those days where you’re saying, ‘Oh, I don’t think this is for me’, but a couple minutes later, you’re going to be like, ‘Hey, I’m talking crazy. This is what I really want to do.’ Once you sit down and really take the time to understand your true purpose, you’re going to go after it 110%.”
Q: Isaiah, how happy will you be when you can finally put on the uniform again and step out on the field for real?
Flowers: “Really, actions are going to speak louder than words. I don’t really have any words for it. I’m just really grateful that Coach Jack gave me the opportunity because I came in and I told him the truth about everything and he said, ‘Hey, I’m gonna give you a shot but you’re the only person that can blow that shot.’ Like I said, I looked in the mirror and I said this is really what I want to do. Being able to just put the pads on and play with my brothers is the only thing I’m really focused on right now.”
The interview shifted to the defensive side of the ball, where the Blazers performed woefully in Jackson’s maiden season at the helm. The Blazers allowed 37 points per game while surrendering 250.4 yards rushing per game and 31 rushing touchdowns.
Jackson, whose reputation as a defensive-minded coach led to him being hired at Valdosta State, admitted last season that the team’s lack of depth and experience defensively played prominent roles in his team’s struggles.
The shift in mentality that Flowers credits for his return to the team is something Jackson wants to spread to the entire roster, particularly on the defensive side.
When asked what aspect of the team he was most excited about heading into preseason camp, Jackson said he’s “excited about everybody but the defense in general.”
“It’s the first time in two years that they’ve had the same system going into the season and that they’ve practiced with in the spring,” Jackson said. “A lot of people don’t know that. The continuity of being in the system – we didn’t change the system, it’s our system – we feel like we have the pieces now for the system. I think people will be surprised at how we fly around and play defense.”
Q: Coach, it seems as though (Flowers) may have a mentality you want to see from all of your athletes, particularly your defense because they took a beating last year. What can we expect from your defense?”
Jackson: “I think that mentality that Isaiah has right now is what our team has. We expect that to go over to both sides of the ball and in the third phase that nobody really talks about: Special teams. Defensively, if you look back, Valdosta State hasn’t been very good on defense since 2012. We haven’t had to. We’ve been outscoring people. Now, we have to get some stops and we couldn’t get them (last year).
“I feel like, now, we can run. I feel like we’re bigger. When you’re slow and small, that’s a bad combination in this conference. Now we match with where the rest of the conference is but again, we’ve got to see it. This league is the toughest league in all of Division II. We know that, we understand that and we want to compete right in that. I look forward to the defense being able to answer the bell.”
Q: Valdosta is a very warm and loving community. They love their football and when their football is not well, they’re not well. How hard was it to walk around town during the offseason or did you see the community rally around you?
Jackson: “It wasn’t very hard for me at all. We came up with ‘Keep the Faith’ when we got in there and people think that that’s just something fancy we came up with. We came up with it because I looked at the books and saw what was coming back and I knew we wanted to have some faith.
“Some things we’ve done: We’ve got more community service hours than this program has ever had. We’ve got the highest semester GPA in 42 years of football. Man, we’re really proud of that. Those things weren’t there. We were winning games but we didn’t have a complete program and I’m not ashamed to say that. Now I feel like we’ve got a complete program going and our third step is just to go out on the field in the fall and do that. Guys are itching to play. I wish we reported today so we can get out there with each other. These guys are really bought in to what we’re doing all the way around. They’re truly student-athletes, not just guys that go out and win games on Saturdays.”
Q: When you look at it on paper, are you going to need your defense to lead you early or do you think your offense – regardless of who’s at quarterback – is going to be able to lead this team early on?
Jackson: “We’re going to need everybody. We’re going to need our fans to do better on third down. We’re going to need everybody, from the lady selling concessions to the lady that cleans our building to the person that scores the touchdowns. We’re going to need everybody.
“Football nowadays is an all hands on deck thing. You can’t just get away with it with a couple of guys on the field, and that’s what program is. We have a program. I can’t stress that enough. We’re going to need everybody who touches that grass to show up in a special way.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.