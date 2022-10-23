CARROLLTON – The Peach Basket won’t be returning to TitleTown this year.
Despite a close first half, the Valdosta State Blazers couldn’t keep pace as the West Georgia Wolves pulled away in a 54-17 drubbing Saturday night.
The Wolves took complete control of the game in the third quarter as they recovered a fumble by Jamar Thompkins and used a 7-play, 46-yard drive to score on a 25-yard strike from Harrison Frost to Terrill Cole to push the lead to 34-17 with 11:57 left in the third.
Three minutes and 32 seconds later, Cole caught another touchdown pass from Frost to turn a once three-point game into a 41-17 lead.
The Blazers tried to reply on the ensuing drive as Ivory Durham completed a pass to Davie Henderson for 14 yards on third and 10 from the West Georgia 38 for a first down. But on first down from the West Georgia 24, Durham's pass was picked off by defensive back Kadarius Satterwhite to kill the drive.
Off the takeaway, the Wolves marched down the field on the back of senior running back Jaxton Carson. Carson opened the drive with three straight runs before Frost found Zay Britt for a 64-yard gain down to the VSU 16. Carson chewed up 15 more yards down to the 1-yard line before finishing the drive with a touchdown to make it a 48-17 West Georgia lead with 2:15 left in the third quarter.
The Wolves put the finishing touches on the night with a 4-yard run by Ashau Roberson to make it 54-17 with 6:06 remaining.
With the loss, the Blazers have dropped four straight for the first time since 2011.
The Wolves dominated the Blazers to the tune of 596 total yards, doing much of their damage on the ground with 259 yards rushing – led by Carson’s 175 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries.
Frost completed 26 of 34 passes for 337 yards with four touchdowns in the game.
For the fourth consecutive week, the VSU defense has struggled mightily to get off the field on third down. The Wolves went 10 of 14 on third down conversions Saturday.
In three wins, the Blazers held opponents to 22 of 47 on third down conversions (46.8%). However, in five losses, the Blazers have allowed 43 of 66 third down conversions (65.1%).
A 58-yard touchdown pass from Durham to true freshman wide out Ted Hurst cut the West Georgia lead to 20-17 with 5:50 left in the second quarter.
The Blazers had a chance to turn defense into offense late in the second quarter. Jordan Billups broke up a Frost pass to turn the Wolves over on downs, but the Blazers squandered a chance to take advantage as Durham was stopped by linebacker Keondre Williams on fourth down with 1:23 to go before halftime – leaving just enough time for the Wolves to make something happen.
Frost engineered a 4-play, 36-drive in just 51 seconds, capping the drive with a 15-yard pitch and catch to Steve Peterson to give the Wolves a 10-point lead going to the locker room at halftime.
VSU finished with 314 total yards with a season-low 87 yards rushing.
With 13 carries for 74 yards, Thompkins moved into second all-time in school history in career rushing yards.
Durham, who was hurried five times and found himself flushed out of the pocket on numerous occasions, completed just 12 of 31 passes for 227 yards with one touchdown and the aforementioned interception. The senior also had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to answer an 8-yard touchdown catch from the Wolves' Tre Williams on the first drive of the game.
Hurst led the VSU receiving corps with two catches for 101 yards. B.K. Smith had a team-leading three catches for 33 yards while Victor Talley had two catches for 64 yards.
UP NEXT
Valdosta State remains on the road next week at North Greenville (3-5, 2-3 GSC), who defeated West Alabama 34-33 Saturday.
West Georgia hosts sliding Shorter (2-6, 0-5 GSC) next week. Shorter currently has the GSC's longest current losing streak at six games.
