Blazer spring football begins Tuesday

Valdosta State head football coach Tremaine Jackson interacts with an official during a game against Shorter Nov. 12, 2022 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

 Shane Thomas | The Valdosta Daily Times

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Valdosta State football team is set to kick off spring practice on Tuesday, Mar. 21, at 4:15 p.m., at the VSU Athletic Field House.

The Blazers will have fifteen (15) practices this spring, concluding with the spring game, scheduled for Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m.

Spring practice during the week is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. and will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. VSU will have one Saturday scrimmage at 11 a.m. on Apr. 1, and Blazer Kids Day and a Friday scrimmage on Apr. 14, a week before the spring game. There will be more information on Blazer Kids Day in the coming weeks.

All practices are open to the public and dates, times and location of practice are subject to change without notice.

2023 VSU Football Spring Practice

All practices will be at the VSU Athletic Fieldhouse unless otherwise noted

Dates and times subject to change without notice

Mar. 21 – 4:15 p.m. (Helmets)

Mar. 23 – 4:15 p.m. (Helmets)

Mar. 24 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)

Mar. 28 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)

Mar. 30 – 4:15 p.m. (Full)

Apr. 1 – 11 a.m. (Scrimmage #1) / Blazer Kids Day (Bazemore-Hyder Stadium)

Apr. 4 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)

Apr. 6 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)

Apr. 7 – 4:15 p.m. (Full)

Apr. 11 – 4:15 p.m. (Full)

Apr. 13 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)

Apr. 14 – 4:15 p.m. (Scrimmage #2)

Apr. 18 – 4:15 p.m. (Full)

Apr. 20 – 4:15 p.m. (Helmets)

Apr. 21 – 6 p.m. (Spring Game) (Bazemore-Hyder Stadium)

Story submitted by VSU Athletics.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you