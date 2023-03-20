Blazer spring football begins Tuesday

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Valdosta State football team is set to kick off spring practice on Tuesday, Mar. 21, at 4:15 p.m., at the VSU Athletic Field House.
The Blazers will have fifteen (15) practices this spring, concluding with the spring game, scheduled for Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m.
Spring practice during the week is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. and will be Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. VSU will have one Saturday scrimmage at 11 a.m. on Apr. 1, and Blazer Kids Day and a Friday scrimmage on Apr. 14, a week before the spring game. There will be more information on Blazer Kids Day in the coming weeks.
All practices are open to the public and dates, times and location of practice are subject to change without notice.
2023 VSU Football Spring Practice
All practices will be at the VSU Athletic Fieldhouse unless otherwise noted
Dates and times subject to change without notice
Mar. 21 – 4:15 p.m. (Helmets)
Mar. 23 – 4:15 p.m. (Helmets)
Mar. 24 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)
Mar. 28 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)
Mar. 30 – 4:15 p.m. (Full)
Apr. 1 – 11 a.m. (Scrimmage #1) / Blazer Kids Day (Bazemore-Hyder Stadium)
Apr. 4 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)
Apr. 6 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)
Apr. 7 – 4:15 p.m. (Full)
Apr. 11 – 4:15 p.m. (Full)
Apr. 13 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)
Apr. 14 – 4:15 p.m. (Scrimmage #2)
Apr. 18 – 4:15 p.m. (Full)
Apr. 20 – 4:15 p.m. (Helmets)
Apr. 21 – 6 p.m. (Spring Game) (Bazemore-Hyder Stadium)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.