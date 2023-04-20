VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State football team will hold its annual spring game Friday evening at 6 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The game is free and open to the public.
This year’s format, under the direction of second-year head coach Tremaine Jackson, will feature four, 12-minute quarters with a running clock. The clock will stop like normal in the final two minutes of each half. The offensive line will be neutral for both teams.
Earlier this week, the Blazer football team had a “draft” for the Red and Black Teams.
The game will be broadcast on 92.1 WDDQ FM in Valdosta and www.talk921.com with Spencer Van Horn and Wade Beale having the call.
Jackson sat down with Assistant Athletic Director for Communications, Kit Strief, to discuss the upcoming spring game and how spring camp has gone. Below is a Q&A from the conversation.
1) What kinds of things are you looking for in the spring game Friday evening?
I am looking to get out healthy first and foremost, but also to see how our football team has grown from not just the beginning of spring ball, but February. We see the growth in practice, but now that we have split the team for Friday, other guys are going to get reps with the 1s and 2s and see how deep we can be as far as positionally and the spring game will give us that information.
2) How did the spring game draft go earlier this week?
The draft tells you about what your team thinks of your team. A lot of people don’t like drafting because they don’t want to know, but we want to know what our team thinks. We drafted everybody, players, coaches, strength coaches and everyone. There were some surprises in there with guys drafting guys who are not necessarily their good buddies, but guys who can help them win the game Friday night. We tied the spring game last year and nobody wants to tie, everyone wants to win. The guys went to work and evaluated each other on what they do on the field, not necessarily who they hang out with off the field.
3) How has camp gone to this point heading into the spring game?
What I have seen with camp is we have addressed some of the issues we’ve had through recruiting. We have a lot of guys who can run as we couldn’t run last year especially on defense. Last year we were one of the slowest football teams I’ve ever had and so we went out and get guys who can run. I think we have done that as our defense is flying around and guys at wide receiver and running back who can go, too, as it is a much faster product now than when I got here. We are starting to look like what we want to look like as a program.
4) What have you seen from the quarterback position so far in camp?
Sammy (Edwards) has been in the program longer and you can kind of tell, but Seth (Smith) is right there chomping at the bit and Darius (Ocean), to be the newest one of the three, to come in and learn what he has learned is really good. There is a quarterback battle and will go through fall camp. I am really excited about these three guys as all of them can play quarterback for the Blazers. The guy who ends up being the quarterback is the one who can win the football team. Hopefully we can find that out early in fall camp.
5)Who has stood out in the backfield?
Eric Watts is a new guy we signed from Mississippi Junior College and is really fast. Returnees Travis Tisdale and James “Bud” Chaney have come a long way and Isaiah Flowers is back with us. We feel like we have a stable of backs, they might not be as known as the names we’ve had before, but that’s the beauty of college football you only get so much time and you have to learn someone else. We are really excited about these backs and we have some backs coming in we are excited about also.
6) Talk about the depth at wide receiver and who is looking strong in camp thus far?
I am really proud of the depth at wide receiver as Council Allen and B.K. Smith are back and we signed some guys in January. I thought Coach (Pat) Brown coming on board in February has really brought that group together. I think we are more technically sound at wide receiver. Jerson Jacques has really stepped up as he didn’t get here until summer last year and now we are seeing what he can do. We have some other guys there, too, the ball is going to go up and we feel confident we can come down with it.
7) What’s your sense on camp this spring compared to last year?
I feel like this is our type of camp and spring ball and this is our team. I really feel like that and it was a blur a year ago and now we have had time to do it the way we do it. I feel good about our staff and the way we went to work and recruited and continue to recruit. I really like the way our team has come together. No longer do we sit offense and defense, we sit as a team. I like the direction we are going, we are certainly not where we want to be yet, but much better than where we were and a good send off into summer and fall camp.
8) How is recruiting going?
Recruiting will go until they tell me I can’t get anyone else into school. That’s just how it is now. We like where we are. Even though we had a down season, this is still Valdosta State and we still have connections and people want to know what our program is about. Players are signing with us and giving us an opportunity to be who we say we are. We are excited to continue to recruit, especially in on the lines as I don’t think you can ever stop recruiting on the lines. Now days with COVID and other things you have to over recruit as some might sign and then they get to mid-August and say they don’t want to do it anymore. We will continue to recruit and hopefully get quality guys and quality people to help the Blazers win.
