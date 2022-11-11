VALDOSTA – The last ride.
The Valdosta State Blazers (4-6, 2-5 Gulf South Conference) bid farewell to a legendary senior class when they host the Shorter Hawks (3-7, 1-6 GSC) in the GSC Playoff Preview Saturday afternoon.
Saturday will be the second time the Blazers and Hawks collide. The Blazers rallied from a 17-0 deficit to defeat the Hawks 34-30 Sept. 24 in Rome.
The Hawks defeated North Greenville 31-14 last week – jumping out to a 21-7 halftime lead and cruising to victory behind 417 yards of total offense to snap a seven-game losing streak.
“I know the guys in the NFL, when they get to divisional play, I know what they feel like,” VSU head coach Tremaine Jackson said Thursday. “They are a lot different and if you look back and you watch the last game that we played them at the end of September, we’re so much different as well. They’ve got a different kicker, a new quarterback. They’ve had to make some rotations on the offensive line and in the secondary. They’ve had their fair share of heartaches and injuries from what it looks like as we’ve had ours. Schematically, it’s the same and you try to go back and see where they tried to capitalize on you and defensively, we’re just so much different. We had to be in an odd front then, so the schematics were a little bit different for an odd front than it would be for an even front. It’s still a bit of a cat-and-mouse that’s gonna happen on Saturday just because we’re so much different defensively. Then, offensively, we weren’t able to capitalize on some things that they did early on. It took us a whole half to capitalize. They’re still very structurally similar on defense so hopefully we can learn from those mistakes we made in the first game and get started a little faster.”
After dealing with several slow starts, the Blazers finally seemed to buck that trend last week against West Florida.
The Blazers led at halftime and led in overtime before West Florida’s Peewee Jarrett led a game-winning drive and two-point conversion to escape with a 32-31 win in overtime.
For the first time all season, the Blazers played at a high level offensively and defensively – pushing the No. 8 team in the country to overtime and put the pressure on with an Ivory Durham 25-yard touchdown run to start the extra period.
Jackson wants to continue to start games with energy and enthusiasm against the Hawks this time around.
“I told our team I’m tired of starting slow. I’m tired of only playing 30 minutes of the way that I know we can play,” Jackson said. “The challenge again is to play 60 minutes of being us and I look back at the September game and we were down 17-0 and turned the ball over on the minus side of the field where they only had to go about 20 yards to score and we cant do that. They capitalized on a lot of turnovers against North Greenville last week. That’s why they were able to get out ahead. We’ve got to start fast. We’ve got to stay fast. We’ve got to finish faster than that, especially on Senior Night when we’ve got so many seniors that have played a lot of football for Valdosta State.”
Senior mainstays Ivory Durham, Seth McGill and Jamar Thompkins as well as Victor Talley, Jackson Bull and Travon Roberts are among the 14 seniors the Blazers will celebrate on Saturday.
Thompkins has an opportunity to re-write the record books as he sits just 78 yards away from passing Blazer great Cedric O’Neal for the most rushing yards in a career (4,115). Thompkins paid tribute to O’Neal all week in practice by wearing O’Neal’s No. 7 jersey.
“We haven’t really talked to Jamar about that,” Jackson said of the record. “Here’s how I feel about records: If you do what you’re supposed to do and you execute the right way and you take care of the football, you’ll break the record. The coach in me says Jamar should’ve broke this record a long time ago, but he fumbled the football and when you fumble the football, you just can’t stay in the game. Hopefully, he goes out and does what he’s supposed to do to help the Blazers win and in winning, if he can accomplish that record, that would be awesome. It certainly something he can be proud of and it’s something that his son, when he gets older, can come back and be proud of. We want him to do it, but we don’t want him to do it in sacrificing the Blazers win. Hopefully we can get everything accomplished all at once.
“I pulled Ivory and Seth up this morning and I said, ‘Man, I really appreciate you guys allowing me to coach you and in case nobody’s ever told you, thank you for what you’ve done for Valdosta State.’ I thanked those three guys because I don’t think you’re going to see guys like that again that are that productive and come to a Division II school and stay for five or six years. That’s rare. It’s been fun coaching them. I told them, ‘You guys have been on both sides. You won a national championship and you’ve not made the playoffs and you’ve done everything in between.’ I also told them to always come back and share their experiences here at Valdosta State with our teams that are upcoming. Hopefully, we send them out of here the right way but I’m forever indebted because those guys accepted me into a program that they built.”
The Blazers aim to finish their season strong, proving themselves to be better than their record in the loss to the Argos last week.
“They are who we thought they were and we let ‘em off the hook,” Jackson said of the Argos, channeling late Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals head coach Dennis Green. “I truly mean that. Not to take anything away from West Florida, but what we proved to ourselves is that we can play with the very best in the country when we’re playing our type of football – when everyone’s cheering for one another, when we’re playing with high levels of energy and enthusiasm, when we’re executing the right way; man, we can play with anybody and we can beat anybody. So it was a bad feeling after the game and then when I came in and watched the tape on Sunday, I said, ‘Man, this great for our program moving forward,’ because that team had beaten us not by a little lately, but by a lot in the past. For us to be right there, for us to have truly had our opportunities to win the game, for us to be that close with a bunch of young guys still, we’re really encouraged about the future of our program and where we’re headed.”
Kickoff for Saturday’s game is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.