VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State football team will hold its first scrimmage of the spring season on Saturday, Apr. 1 at 11 a.m. Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. It also will be Blazer Kids Day beginning at 12 p.m.
The Blazers will practice at the stadium and then host the free Blazer Kids Day event. The scrimmage also is free and open to the public. Below is a schedule of the remaining spring camp dates for Blazer football, culminating in the annual spring game, set for Apr. 21, 2023, at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium at 6 p.m.
2023 VSU Football Spring Practice
All practices will be at the VSU Athletic Fieldhouse unless otherwise noted
Apr. 1 – 11 a.m. (Scrimmage #1) / Blazer Kids Day (Bazemore-Hyder Stadium)
Apr. 4 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)
Apr. 6 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)
Apr. 7 – 4:15 p.m. (Full)
Apr. 11 – 4:15 p.m. (Full)
Apr. 13 – 4:15 p.m. (Shells)
Apr. 14 – 4:15 p.m. (Scrimmage #2)
Apr. 18 – 4:15 p.m. (Full)
Apr. 20 – 4:15 p.m. (Helmets)
Apr. 21 – 6 p.m. (Spring Game) (Bazemore-Hyder Stadium)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.