VALDOSTA – Valdosta State football head coach Tremaine Jackson announced Friday the 2023 Blazer Football August Camp Schedule.
Preseason camp, which begins on Friday, Aug. 4 at 9:30 a.m., at the VSU Football Practice Fields, features nine practices prior to the start of the 2023-24 academic year on Aug. 14. Following the first day of class, practice shifts to 4 p.m. There will be two scrimmages, one on Aug. 12 at 9:30 a.m. and one on Aug. 19 at 10 a.m., both at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. On Aug. 26, the team also will have a “Mock Game” at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The 2023 preseason camp schedule is subject to change without notice.
The 2023 slate features six exciting home games at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The season gets underway on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in the first matchup with Point University (Ga.) on the gridiron.
Following the game against Point, VSU is scheduled to host Keiser University (Fla.) on Sept. 16 at 7 p.m., while the Blazer will open Gulf South Conference play with North Greenville for Family Weekend on Sept. 23. Delta State visits Titletown on Oct. 7 at 2 p.m., while the Blazers entertain Shorter for Homecoming 2023 on Oct. 21 at 3 p.m. VSU concludes the regular season on Nov. 11 with rival West Georgia in the battle for the Peach Basket.
Season tickets are $100 for a reserved seat, while VSU faculty/staff season tickets are $90 as are seniors and youth (5-college) are $55. Single-game tickets are $20 for a reserved seat, $12 for general admission, while VSU faculty/staff (reserved) are $10 ($5 for faculty/staff GA) and seniors/youth are $8. Active Military and their families are free as are current VSU students with a valid ID.
Fans interested in purchasing season tickets for the first time can purchase them for a special discounted price. Football reserved seats for first year purchasers are buy one and get one seat free.
Call the Blazer Athletic Ticket Office at 229-333-SEAT (7328) to purchase your seats now for another outstanding season of Blazer football. Online purchases of season and single-game tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase tickets online.
2023 VSU Blazer August Camp Schedule
Aug. 4 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 5 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 6 – 8 p.m.
Aug. 7 – OFF
Aug. 8 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 9 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 10 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 11 – 9:30 a.m.
Aug. 12 – 9:30 a.m. (Scrimmage Bazemore-Hyder Stadium)
Aug. 13 – 8 p.m.
Aug. 14 – FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL
Aug. 15 – 4 p.m.
Aug. 16 – 4 p.m.
Aug. 17 – 4 p.m.
Aug. 18 – 4 p.m.
Aug. 19 – 10 a.m. (Scrimmage Bazemore-Hyder Stadium)
Aug. 20 – 6 p.m.
Aug. 21 – OFF
Aug. 22 – 4 p.m.
Aug. 23 – 4 p.m.
Aug. 24 – 4 p.m.
Aug. 25 – 4 p.m.
Aug. 26 – 7 p.m. (Mock Game at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium)
Aug. 27 – 6 p.m.
Aug. 28 – OFF
Aug. 29 – 4 p.m.
Aug. 30 – 4 p.m.
Aug. 31 – 4 p.m.
(Camp Schedule date/time subject to change without notice)
