VALDOSTA – The Valdosta State baseball team (23-10, 14-7 Gulf South Conference) took the season series with West Alabama, but could not complete with sweep as they fell to the Tigers (16-10, 12-12 GSC) 3-1 Saturday afternoon.
The Blazers opened the day by finishing Friday’s Game 2, which was suspended due to rain – winning 6-4 Saturday morning.
With the Game 2 win, VSU moved into a tie for the conference’s best record with Montevallo.
“Their pitching was really good all weekend,” VSU head coach Greg Guilliams said. “They threw three lefties at us that are all really good. Their best pitcher was the guy we beat in Game 2. We just didn’t swing the bats like we normally do. We made a few mistakes, but I can be a little disappointed but at the same time, I’ve got to give credit to their pitchers. I thought they pitched really well against us.”
Trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the ninth, the Blazers had one last chance to crawl back into the game.
And they nearly did it.
Jakob Sessa singled through the right side to lead off and quickly moved to second on a Thiels wild pitch to Trent Lewis. Lewis grounded out to move Sessa to third with David Crawford coming to the plate.
Crawford delivered an RBI single to bring in Sessa to make it 3-1, but the run ended there as Nick Gonzalez lined into a double play to end the game.
The Blazers finished with one run on six hits and four errors, which led to two unearned runs.
Adams took the loss after pitching 2 2/3 innings – allowing three hits, three runs (one earned) and walking two. Gates finished the game 2 for 3 to lead the way for the Blazers on offense.
Javian Stone (1-2) earned the win for the Tigers, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing three hits with four walks and three strikeouts.
Blake Vineyard went 2 for 4 with an RBI, while Jake Nemith was 2 for 4 with a run scored and a double for the Tigers.
“The way we played was very uncharacteristic of our team,” Guilliams said. “This might come across as an excuse and I know it was the same for both teams, but I thought our guys were just tired. (Friday) we were here a long time, waited around, had to get up early. We hit first, we had to be here at 8 a.m. It just seemed like that last game, it took us till the end. They just played tired and we’ve got to rise above that.”
Blazer junior Zane Stephens opened Saturday’s finale with a nine-pitch first inning. The Blazers had an opportunity to jump ahead early with runners at the corners in the bottom of the second and two outs, but failed to capitalize on the opening.
Despite their being no score, Stephens lasted until the top of the fourth inning before being replaced by graduate student Jeremy Adams.
An infield single and a sacrifice bunt from the Tigers put a runner at second with one out and a ground out moved the runner to third. On a 1-2 count to Vineyard, he came up with an RBI single through the right side to draw first blood for the Tigers 1-0.
In the top of the sixth, a two-out error by the Blazers followed by a double put runners at second and third for the Tigers. On a 3-2 count to Ryan Fletcher, the second error of the inning allowed two runs to score for a 3-0 Tigers lead.
Searching for an answer on the mound, Guilliams went to junior JJ Finn out of the bullpen. Finn got out of the inning by forcing a fly out to left field.
Once again, the Blazers had a chance to grab the momentum in the bottom of the sixth with two men on and two outs, but hit into a fielder’s choice to end the the inning.
The Blazers’ fourth error put Tigers left fielder Kyle Vogler at second with two out in the top of the seventh – leading to another VSU pitching change as senior Brandon Raiden came in to relieve Finn. Raiden got a fly out to left to end the inning.
After a walk issued to the Blazers’ Hunter Stowe to put a man on with one out, the Tigers went to the bullpen in favor of 7-foot-1 reliever Brenton Thiels.
Sophomore Trent Lewis entered as a pinch-hitter for the Blazers and promptly singled to left to put two men on and two outs. Gonzalez came up and reached on an error to load the bases.
Again, the Blazers couldn’t take advantage as Thiels struck out Gates to end the threat.
A walk, a single and an out in the top of the eighth spelled the end for Raiden as he was pulled for Nick Ferrara.
Ferrara retired the first batter he faced, but walked Tigers infielder Houston Kitterman to loaded the bases. Faced with a jam, Ferrara struck out Vogler looking for out No. 3.
The Blazers managed to put one run on the board but no more as they fell to the Tigers 3-1.
Despite losing the series finale, Guilliams was happy with how the Blazers came out to start the day to win Game 2 even though he felt the team ran out of gas prior to the finale.
“The thing we talked about was coming out with a sense of urgency, and our guys did that,” Guilliams said. “We jumped on their arms right away and got up 6-1 and I was really proud of the way that they did that. Unfortunately, it seems like we spent all of our energy in that ballgame but I liked the way we came out. As disappointing as that last game was, we did win the series and as long as we keep doing that, we’ll put ourselves in a good spot, we think.”
UP NEXT
The Blazers, who have gone 5-2 during their eight-game home stand, host Georgia Southwestern in a non-conference game Tuesday at 5 p.m.
