Black will not seek reelection

VALDOSTA – Sen. Ellis Black will bid farewell to the statehouse come 2021.
Black, R-Valdosta, will not seek reelection for his seat in the Georgia State Senate. Representing District 8, his term will end Jan. 10, 2021.
“I’m 78 years old and I’ve got some things I still want to do," Black told The Valdosta Daily Times.
Black said he recently made up his mind and reached out to potential successors interested in running for his seat.
“I made the decision about two weeks ago," he said. "I notified about seven people who expressed interest in running for my seat once I got out and I wanted them to have time to think on it.”
During his five years in the Georgia State Senate, Black served as the chairman of the Retirement Committee, secretary of the Science Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee and as a member of the Education and Youth and Appropriations Committees, as well as an ex-officio member of the Finance Committee.
Before his time in the senate, Black served for 14 years in the Georgia House of Representatives representing District 174, Lake Park.
