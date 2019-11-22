100 Black Men to feed residents

File Photo | The Valdosta Daily TimesBernard Perry, member of the 100 Black Men of Valdosta, gets a plate of Thanksgiving food at the 25th Annual Thanksgiving Food Fest. The 100 Black Men of Valdosta sponsors this year's feed 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Salvation Army headquarters, 320 Smithland Place. 

VALDOSTA – With its annual Thanksgiving Day Food Fest, the 100 Black Men of Valdosta is seeking to feed more than 1,200 residents. 

Partnering with the Salvation Army, the 100 will set up 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at 320 Smithland Place to give lots of holiday food to the community.

Nathaniel Haugabrook, president of the 100, said foods being prepared include 50 turkeys, 35-40 pans of dressing, 35-40 pans of green beans and corn.

Desserts and drinks will be a part of the giveaway, as well.

Haugabrook said the fest is the organization’s way of “giving back to those in need of Thanksgiving Day Dinner.”

Call (229) 251-1349 for more information. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sponsored

Recommended for you