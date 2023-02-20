VALDOSTA — Friday night was a big night not only for the Lowndes Vikings, but for senior Darmarcus Black.
Lowndes (17-10, 6-2 Region 1-7A), now back to back region champions, beat the Valdosta Wildcats (15-10, 6-2 Region 1-7A) 66-47 behind Black’s best performance of the season.
Black finished the game with a season-high 31 points and made up most of Lowndes’ first quarter offense with nine points including a perfect 7-of-7 from the free throw line.
That helped give Lowndes the 15-11 lead at the end of the first, and his stretch late in the second pushed the advantage to 29-18 at the half.
“He was lights out,” Head coach Reshon Benjamin said. “Tonight I really think he took onus of making sure he came out of here a region champion his senior year. I’m really proud of him, he’s our leader, and we’re going to ride that momentum into the playoffs.”
Valdosta put together a 10-0 run with Sam Shoptaw on the bench in foul trouble and cut their deficit to 29-24 midway through the third quarter.
Valdosta big man Israel Jenrette kept them alive with his offensive rebounds, something Benjamin had to make quick adjustments for.
“We tried to keep him out of the paint and force him outside as much as we could,” Benjamin said. “We know he’s not an outside threat but he’s long and he’s aggressive enough to where if he catches it around the basket we’re in trouble.”
This involved some personnel changes, favoring smaller lineups with more shooters like Romulus Khalil surrounding Black as the biggest player on the floor.
Drawing Jenrette to the outside with shooters and swarming him in the paint kept his advances at bay, and Black took care of the offensive end.
With 3:17 left in the quarter he made a 3-pointer from near the mid-court logo and woke up the Lowndes offense.
“Well the problem was Shoptaw got in foul trouble so our facilitator was on the bench,” Benjamin said. “We had to kind of plug some guys in to help bring the ball up and get us into the offense. Keyshawn Arthur came in and was aggressive, got a couple of attacks to the basket. Anytime we can get the ball going to the basket and get layups it makes the game easier. As you can see he got layups and all of a sudden help came over and [Compton] is getting wide open shots.”
Keyshawn Arthur got his only basket of the night going coast to coast for a layup and Ruben Compton followed with his first score of the night, a three from the right corner.
Following those two Black uncorked a personal 8-0 run to close out the quarter including two more threes and a put back dunk to put Lowndes up 47-32 headed into the final period.
From there Compton hit two back-to-back threes to open the fourth, and with the score at 53-36 there wasn’t much Valdosta could do to come back.
The second half 3-point barrage was one of the biggest reasons Lowndes was able to stave off a comeback, and Benjamin attributes that to his guys getting in a rhythm.
“The guys attacking the basket and forcing in help on the drives gave us wide open kicks,” Benjamin said. “We have enough shooters to where when we’re open they’re probably going to be good shots. [Compton] got hot at the right time, he got hot right when we needed him. Much credit to the guys. I feel like we’ve been trying to put it together all season, tonight was one of those games where we got a lot of production from a lot of guys and we saw the results on the scoreboard.”
And although Lowndes put together a fantastic win Friday night, Benjamin has his sights set on improvement before the state playoffs begin this week.
“Defense and rebounding. Tonight, in the first half, I felt like Valdosta’s best offense was an offensive rebound,” Benjamin said. “Whether it was [Jenrette], [DJ Berry], even the little guards got in and were aggressive on the glass. I feel like we have to do a better job of boxing out and attacking the glass.”
“The target number is five,” Benjamin continued. “We’ve won five games in a row thus far, I told the guys in the circle why not make it five more. So we’ll see.”
UP NEXT
Lowndes hosts Pebblebrook (17-10) in the first round of the state playoffs Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.