Valdosta Black Heritage Group will host a community meet-and-greet reception 3- 5 p.m., July 24, at the 100 House, 401 MLK Drive.
The program will recognize book authors James Edward Alexander and Dr. Thomas Aiello for their well-received published works on Jim Crow era life and characters, according to organizers. In addition, a special tribute will be made to Ruth K. Council.
Valdosta Black Heritage Group’s purpose is to restore and preserve Black heritage history and culture. The group’s major project is modifying the boundary lines of the city’s local historic district (LHD) to include the Southside Historic District and other important Black historic buildings and sites.
Gwen Sommers Redwine, founder and journalist, was a CNN original news anchor and is a Valdosta native.
