Black Catholic ministry donates books

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School recently received a donation of books to add to the school’s library.
The Valdosta area Black Catholic Ministry visited SJCS to deliver 10 books focused on African-American history and culture, school officials said.
The Black Catholic Ministry helps facilitate the participation of black Catholics in South Georgia in the mission of the Catholic Church by fostering participation, spiritual education and leadership roles, school officials said.
“We are so appreciative of the Black Catholic Ministry for donating these wonderful books,” said Kippy Tift, SJCS library media specialist. "They relate perfectly to one of our library’s missions: to reflect the diversity of the school and wider community as together we learn about a variety of cultures and their achievements.”
St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, 800 Gornto Road, provides students pre-K 3 through eighth grade with education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities such as basketball, volleyball, cross country, 4-H, science club and student council, school officials said.
For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.
